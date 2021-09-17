The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Argos restock is available now – how to get the console
We’re bringing you live Xbox restock alerts from Amazon, Very and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at certain Argos stores right now
Since it launched in November last year, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out everywhere in the UK. A global shortage of microprocessors, coupled with local and international supply chain problems, has slowed production of the new console to a crawl and left shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available to buy online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to successfully getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Argos
Argos has restocked the Xbox series X at many of its branches around the country this morning.
Check now to see if your nearest store has the console in stock.
Will Currys PC World restock the Xbox series X?
We’re predicting a potential Xbox restock at Currys PC World this morning.
There’s an outside chance that the retailer could drop some consoles on us in the next few hours, based mostly on previous restocking patterns. Currys last had the Xbox available on 7 September, when it sold several thousand consoles shortly before 9am.
That restock came in waves, with new stock reappearing precisely every half an hour, which was a fun and not-at-all stressful way to buy consumer electronics.
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Heya!
Today – as we do every day – we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this bright and sunny Friday, stick with us.
Xbox stock trackers, standing down
That’s all from us today. Thank you for joining us on the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. No really, we mean it. You did great.
Less great is the abject lack of new stock drops to report. Setting aside the comprehensive Game restock, no other UK retailers have dared raise their head above the parapet.
This only strengthens our resolve to find more consoles and bring them to you. Will we see a rare Friday Xbox restock tomorrow? Dare we dream?
Join us again tomorrow morning to be the first to know if it happens.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
When the Xbox series X is this scarce, maybe it’s time to reconsider whether the Xbox series S could be your next console.
Very much the Liam Hemsworth to the series X’s Chris, the cheaper Xbox can play all of the same games as the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. On the less powerful console the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S also doesn’t have a disc drive, has just 512GB of storage and can only play downloaded games.
The main thing the Xbox series S has going for it is that it’s much easier to find in stock than the more popular series X. It’s also cheaper, and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). We also think it looks way cooler, but maybe that’s just us.
Here are the comparison specs.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
Does ‘Deathloop’ have a release date on Xbox?
Deathloop launched on PS5 and PC earlier this week. Arkane’s time-bending assassination game has been met with widespread critical acclaim, but when will Deathloop launch on Xbox series X?
Not for a while yet, we’re afraid.
Sony snapped up the exclusive rights to Deathloop on console while the game was still in its development phase, meaning it won’t appear on Microsoft’s next-generation console until September 2022 at the earliest.
Curiously, since that exclusivity agreement was made Microsoft acquired Deathloop’s publisher, Bethesda, for the sum of $7.5bn. The takeover hasn’t overridden the existing exclusivity arrangement with Sony however, meaning the game will remain PS5-only for at least a year.
Turns out there are some things that $7.5bn can’t buy.
Very is sending out Xbox consoles
We’re hearing reports that Very is now dispatching Xbox consoles bought during Tuesday’s stock drop.
If you were lucky enough to navigate your way out of the retailer’s interminable waiting room, check your inbox for an update on when to expect your new arrival.
What controller comes with the ‘Halo Infinite’ Xbox bundle?
Wait a second – if that shiny green pad is the Halo Infinite edition elite wireless controller, then what’s the controller that comes with the Halo Infinite Xbox series X bundle?
Well, that’s an entirely different Halo Infinite themed controller. That’s a themed version of the standard £59 wireless controller, which is mechanically identical to a regular pad – there are no configurable triggers and adjustable thumbsticks – but has a cool and exclusive Halo Infinite design.
It cannot be bought separately to the Halo Infinite branded Xbox series X (£479.99, Microsoft Store).
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.