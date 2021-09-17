✕ Close Microsoft’s great showing at Gamescom 2021

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at certain Argos stores right now

Since it launched in November last year, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out everywhere in the UK. A global shortage of microprocessors, coupled with local and international supply chain problems, has slowed production of the new console to a crawl and left shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available to buy online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to successfully getting hold of one.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.