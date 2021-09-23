The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Latest restock news from Smyths Toys, Very, Currys and more
Follow live as we bring you the latest updates on Xbox series X stock at Argos and Amazon
The global shortage of component parts continues to plague the Xbox series X, making it virtually impossible for shoppers to find Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock online.
While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the more powerful Xbox series X console is in higher demand. It’s been almost a year since the console’s launch, but new stock is sporadic and sells out in minutes.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest Xbox stock alerts as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted Xbox restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Wake up, it’s Xbox time
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the internet in search of el chupacabra, the mythical beast of the Americas who prowls the land in search of prey.
Failing that, we’ll also be on the lookout for available stock of the Xbox series X, Microsoft’s equally hard-to-find next-generation console. We’ll bring you live alerts as soon as new stock drops, so stick with us for updates as they happen.
Let’s go!
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us today. Thank you for joining the Xbox stock tracking liveblog, and please accept our deepest apologies that there weren’t any Xboxes to report on.
It’s a bit like a safari: sometimes you don’t get to see the elephant (the Xbox series X), so you just have to be make do with the less powerful and more readily available zebra (the Xbox series S).
But if a stripy horse doesn’t cut the mustard, join us back here tomorrow morning when we’ll be resuming our Xbox series X search all over again. Until then!
Differences between the Xbox series X and series S
There are two next-gen Xboxes: the less powerful Xbox series S and the more advanced Xbox series X.
They both run the same next-gen games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power and storage space. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower, and you’ll have to use an external hard drive or delete and redownload games to make space.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £249 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks positively bargainous compared to the Xbox series X at £449.
Does ‘Deathloop’ have a release date on Xbox?
Arkane’s time-bending assassination game has been a huge hit on PS5, but when will Deathloop launch on Xbox series X?
Not until 2022 at the earliest.
Sony purchased the exclusive rights to Deathloop while the game was still in its development phase, meaning it won’t appear on Microsoft’s next-generation console until September next year at the earliest.
The game is also available on PC.
The ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta closes today
The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta was originally slated to finish on Monday, but was extended until later this evening to give more players the opportunity to test out Activision’s blockbuster FPS. The event now finished at 6pm BST, so you might need to skive off work to get a few more rounds in.
The full version of Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on 5 November for the Xbox series X, Xbox series S and Xbox One.
You can pre-order the game from Argos for £69.99.
The ‘Halo Infinite’ themed Xbox is sold out everywhere
Back in late August, both Game and the Microsoft Store sold pre-orders for the newly revealed, limited edition Halo Infinite themed Xbox series X bundle (£479.99, Microsoft Store). It should come as no surprise to you that this Xbox is even more difficult to find in stock online than the standard Xbox.
The branded box celebrates 20 years of Master Chief and sports a fetching “custom console design imprinted with stars as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo – extending onto the fan behind a blue vent inspired by Cortana.”
The Halo Infinite themed Xbox series X launches 15 November.
