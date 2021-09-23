✕ Close Microsoft’s great showing at Gamescom 2021

The global shortage of component parts continues to plague the Xbox series X, making it virtually impossible for shoppers to find Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock online.

While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the more powerful Xbox series X console is in higher demand. It’s been almost a year since the console’s launch, but new stock is sporadic and sells out in minutes.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest Xbox stock alerts as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted Xbox restock dates and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

