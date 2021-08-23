We’re expecting fresh stock of the Xbox series X at major UK retailers this week (iStock/The Independent)

It’s been 286 days since the Xbox series X launched and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Read more:

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

Show latest update 1629704139 The Xbox series X is currently out of stock It usually goes without saying, but on a Monday morning it’s helpful for us to reiterate the most basic points: the Xbox series X is currently sold out everywhere. Our suite of stock tracking tools automatically lights up like a Christmas tree at the first sight of an Xbox. But right now, the dashboard is dark, save for the reassuring twinkle of a few standby lights. It is beautiful, in a way. While we wait, let’s dig into some rumours. Steve Hogarty 23 August 2021 08:35 1629703051 Follow us for the latest Xbox series X restock news Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Today we’ll be scouring the internet in search of Microsoft’s elusive next-generation console to bring you the latest restock news as it happens. With consoles in such short supply, you’ll have to keep ahead of the pack to be in with a chance of grabbing an Xbox series X. Stick with us! Steve Hogarty 23 August 2021 08:17

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.