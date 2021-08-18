We’re expecting fresh stock of the Xbox series X at major UK retailers this week (The Independent)

Update: A drop could be expected from Currys PC World this week. Read on for more information

We’re now eight months into the Xbox series X’s lifespan and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of electronics to a crawl.

The Xbox series S, a less powerful console, is easier to find in most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock liveblog. Here we will keep you updated on the latest stock drops as soon as they happen. We’ll also share any news on predicted restock dates, milestone events, new games and so much more. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

