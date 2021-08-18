The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: UK restock updates from Currys, Smyths, Game and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X UK restock news and the latest updates from Tesco, Asda, Very and more
Update: A drop could be expected from Currys PC World this week. Read on for more information
We’re now eight months into the Xbox series X’s lifespan and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of electronics to a crawl.
The Xbox series S, a less powerful console, is easier to find in most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock liveblog. Here we will keep you updated on the latest stock drops as soon as they happen. We’ll also share any news on predicted restock dates, milestone events, new games and so much more. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.
Read more:
Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:
The Xbox series X headset to buy
Microsoft assumes you’ll already have a headset, so the Xbox series X does not come with one. But, if you want to get the full experience, we’d recommend upgrading yours, even if you’ve not yet managed to secure the all-new console.
Xbox wireless headset: £89.99, Game.co.uk
If you plan on using voice chat, this Xbox wireless headset really is a no-brainer. It features auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat. It also has 15 hours of battery life and spatial sound technology for the best possible gaming experience. An absolute must-have.
When to expect John Lewis Xbox series X restock
Much like all other retailers, the Xbox series X is currently out of stock at John Lewis & Partners. The last drops we’ve seen have been in mid-June, late April, and on two occasions in March, each time selling out in a very short space of time, as you’d expect.
The online retailer usually adds new items to the website in the early hours of the morning — around 7am. So we recommend setting your alarm to really be in with the chance of winning.
We’ve also heard reports of in-store drops at John Lewis & Partners, so we’d always recommend checking in with your local store on the off chance that they have any of the next-gen consoles lying about.
The weird and wonderful Xbox merch, from a mini fridge to cakes
The Xbox series X launched in November 2020 and has been plagued by supply and demand issues. But, during that time we’ve seen a whole host of weird and wonderful Xbox merch.
Case in point, in June, Microsoft announced that it would be releasing an Xbox series X-themed mini fridge that would launch during the “holiday 2021”. We’re hoping its arrival will coincide with Christmas and it won’t be as hard to get hold of as the console. For all the details, you can watch the premiere on the Xbox YouTube channel.
Similarly, while Tesco has not taken to the Xbox series X hype very well (i.e. it hasn’t stocked it), it has delivered on the goods in a rather sweet way (pardon the pun).
For those of you that have not had much luck securing the console, you can now settle for celebration cake (£13, Tesco.com)...
Xbox ‘back in stock soon’ at AO
The Xbox series X is still sold out at AO. But, we’ve spotted that a change has been made to the console’s product page.
The all-new device had previously been listed as “out of stock”, but now it says “back in stock soon”. Something similar usually happens at the likes of Amazon, Game and Currys PC World ahead of a “big” restock.
Whenever AO does restock, you do need to know a few tips in order to make sure you can be in with the chance of winning because the “add to basket” button will stay firmly greyed out, despite the console actually being available to purchase.
Here’s what you need to do. This only works on Google Chrome on the desktop:
- On the AO website, copy the Xbox series X’s product code, and paste it somewhere safe. You can find this code by right click on the Xbox’s product page, selecting ‘Inspect’ and searching for ‘productCode’. The most recent bundle was product code “RRT-00007AO-KTS1”
- Now navigate to any random item on AO’s website. You’re just looking for a working ‘add to basket’ button
- Right-click on the green ‘add to basket’ button beneath the random item and click ‘Inspect’. In the panel that appears at the side of the screen, replace the random product’s code with the Xbox’s product code. It’s the series of numbers and letters that immediately follows ‘data-productcode=’
- You’ve recoded this product’s working ‘add to basket’ button to point it to the in-stock Xbox. Well done Edward Snowden
- Now click the button, the Xbox will slide into your basket
AO, Let’s GO!
The latest on Very’s Xbox series X restock
The retailer last had the Xbox series X in stock on 20 July. There was a long wait and once you got through you could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.
The retailer is currently selling the less powerful Xbox series S (£249.99, Very.co.uk), with similar options available on bundles and add-ons, which is certainly worth considering.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Amazon?
Amazon’s done a good job at regularly restocking the PS5, but the retail giant isn’t showing the same level of love to the Xbox series X. The retailer hasn’t restocked Microsoft’s new console since 14 July, and even then the Xbox sold out in seconds.
Amazon requires PS5 shoppers to have a Prime account before they can grab Sony’s console, but there are no restrictions on who can buy an Xbox – meaning automated bots and scalpers can swoop in and stockpile as much as they can. Legitimate shoppers, like us, have to be especially quick.
Here are our top tips for securing the console:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better.
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket – apparently, people have found more success this way
Xbox series X price in the UK
Wondering how much the Xbox series X costs? It’s £449.
There’s also the Xbox All Access programme, where you pay nothing upfront and get an Xbox series X console and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24-month term, you keep the console.
The all-digital Xbox series S console costs £249 (Amazon.co.uk) and is more often in stock than the more powerful Xbox series X. The Xbox series S is also available through the Xbox All Access programme for £20.99 per month.
Bundles have been spotted, but they’re rare. Online retailer Very bundled the console with an extra controller when it had stock of the console. Currys PC World sells the console with three months of Game Pass for £479. But with the base consoles in such limited supply, don’t expect to see great deals on bundles anytime soon.
It’s time to invest in this Xbox series X controller
Xbox wireless controller – robot white: £54.99, Currys.co.uk
This is the pinnacle of gamepads. The elite controller comes with a set of optional thumb stick pads so you can select the shape and texture you prefer. The pad has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberised grip for clammy hands and more sensitive triggers to achieve faster reaction times in FPS games.
At the push of a button, you can switch between three preset profiles, so your control setup is always correct for the type of game you’re playing. As a premium Xbox controller for the discerning gamer, it can really elevate your skills.
If white isn’t the colour you want, it’s also available in black, blue and red. Plus, if you enter the code “GAMINGFND3” at the checkout, you’ll get free next day delivery.
When will Smyths Toys have the Xbox series X in stock?
Smyths has done a (very) small number of drops in its physical stores this week, but it could have more stock arriving soon. Our fingers are crossed for an online restock.
The retailer restocked the Xbox All Access programme on 5 August. And last week, Smyths Toys in Ireland restocked the basic Xbox series X console, though it wasn’t available to purchase from the UK.
We also hear that it’s possible to find the console in certain physical stores. If you have a local branch it’s worth dropping in and asking about availability.
When the Xbox is in stock online, Smyths is one of three retailers – along with Game and 4Gadgets – to offer the Xbox All Access programme, a pay-as-you-go alternative to buying the console at full price. You pay £28.99 per month for 24 months, get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in, and own the console at the end of the term.
Pause the Xbox series X search and look at these for deals
Not to distract you from your search for an Xbox series X, but if the unpredictability of it all is causing a little bit of stress, we’ve got the perfect solution: retail therapy.
Monday to Friday, our dedicated team of bargain hunters are bringing you the very deals. This might be a hefty discount on a gaming headset or a cheap VPN you can use with your Xbox.
Follow our liveblog for all the latest and best offers as they happen – you’re in for a treat!
Deals of the day: Currys, Amazon and Tui – follow the best sales live
From last-minute holidays to iPhone offers, we’ve got you covered on the best deals to shop right now, from Amazon, Currys, Tui and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.