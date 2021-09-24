The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Latest restock news from AO, Argos, Very, Smyths, Currys and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox stock alerts from Currys, Smyths Toys and more
Update: Argos has restocked the Xbox series X in a handful of UK stores. Check your local branch now.
The Xbox series X is almost one year old, but since launching has been consistently sold out everywhere in the UK. A global shortage of microprocessors, combined with collapsing supply chains at home and abroad, has slowed production of Microsoft’s newest Xbox to a crawl.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes or even seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to getting hold of one.
If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Could Game restock today?
Yesterday afternoon, Game made a change to the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X pre-order page. This is the rare and recently announced Halo Infinite branded version of the console, which costs a little more but comes with the latest Halo game pre-installed. It will launch on 15 November.
Game prematurely activated the Xbox’s pre-order button for a few hours yesterday evening, though no stock was available. This sort of website tinkering usually indicates that stock levels are being manually adjusted somewhere, and that an imminent restock could be on the horizon.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail landscape for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive black box.
We kick off with news that Argos has had a trickle of Xbox series X consoles popping up in a handful of its stores around the country. It’s a long shot – most shoppers can’t see it in stock where they are – but it’s worth checking. Today could be your lucky day.
That’s all from us!
Today we’ve had a smattering of reports of a series of very local in-store restocks at Argos. These low-key physical restocks are becoming more common, especially at Smyths Toys, AO and Game, so we’d recommend dropping into a high street store to enquire about the Xbox series X if you can.
You should also keep an eye on Game and the Microsoft Store this evening, as Game has just redesigned its product page for the limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox series X bundle, and you don’t do that unless you’re about to sell some Xboxes.
Join us again tomorrow to be the first to know when the Xbox reappears.
Bye bye!
Argos has the Xbox series X in some stores
Argos has begun restocking the Xbox series X in some local stores this afternoon.
Add the console to your trolley to check if the Xbox is available for collection at a branch near you. Only very few stores have the console in stock, so your nearest Argos may still be sold out.
What’s the price of the Xbox series X in the UK?
We’re looking less and less likely to see an Xbox stock drop today, so let’s brush up on the fundamentals. How much does the Xbox series X cost?
We’re noticing more retailers are bundling the Xbox series X with extra games, controllers, peripherals and access to Game Pass Ultimate to extend the lifespan of their restocks and dissuade scalpers.
Naturally, this bumps up the price of the Xbox series X, so it’s worth keeping in mind how much everything costs to know whether a bundle is good value or not.
- The Xbox series X console is priced at £449.99
- The all-digital Xbox series S console is priced at £249
- The Xbox wireless controller is priced at £54.99
- The Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 is priced at £159.99
- Game Pass Ultimate costs £10.99 per month
Will Xbox supply issues get worse before they get better?
The global shortage of silicon semiconductors – which we now know are a vital component in everything from laptops and electric toothbrushes to games consoles and cars – is still wreaking havoc on supply chains everywhere.
Analysts are predicting that smartphone manufacturers could be in trouble next. Companies like Samsung and Apple had so far been insulated from the problem as they kept stockpiles of the microchips they need, but now those supplies are running out and increased demand for chips from other industries is ramping up costs even further. Microchip manufacturers are also reducing the range of products they produce to focus on their most profitable chips.
Far from being over, the semiconductor shortage looks set to continue for some time. That’s why we’ve already launched our best Black Friday tech deals article, to give you as much time as possible to pick up the tech you need ahead of what promises to be the busiest shopping season of all time.
Black Friday tech deals: What offers to expect this year
From Apple and Samsung, to Dyson and Amazon Echo’s, these are the tech deals you can expect to see this Black Friday
The best SSD for the Xbox series X
The Xbox series X comes with 1TB of internal storage built in. That’s plenty for now, but as games become more complex and installation sizes grow it won’t be long before you find yourself repeatedly running out of space. Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) alone will gobble up 100GB of storage.
You can plug most external USB hard drives into the Xbox series X to store your games and data, but you can only run next-generation games from Seagate’s official SSD expansion card. This is because it offers the faster read-and-write speeds required to run the latest games.
The Seagate 1TB storage expansion card (£199, Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X and currently has 10 per cent off at Amazon. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up.
Currys PC World has price matched Amazon (£199, Currys.co.uk).
10 best external hard drives for boosting your storage
Back up your important data and boost your storage with our pick of the best external hard drives for Mac, PC and Xbox, including Seagate, Samsung and SanDisk.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals
Want even more great shopping insights? Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter today to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of our other newsletters now by clicking below.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
The ‘Halo Infinite’ limited edition Xbox could go on sale at Game
Game has activated the pre-order button for the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle.
The console is currently out of stock, but the retailer tends to make its button clickable shortly before stock is actually available.
Keep an eye on this one.
Might AO restock again this week?
We saw an Xbox restock at AO last Friday, 17 September, when the retailer sold the console as part of a bundle costing £614. That’s £165 more expensive than buying the console by itself, which made many shoppers hesitate and extended the lifespan of the drop to around 45 minutes (which is an eternity in Xbox stock-adjusted terms).
Friday drops are less common, so this surprise resupply at AO came out of the blue (though of course, we brought you the stock alert within seconds). It’s also a key data point for future predictions. Whereas some retailers rigidly stick to Monday to Wednesday drops, we now know that AO isn’t afraid to swoop in unannounced on a Friday afternoon, just as we’re all aimlessly clicking around on the internet and pretending to do any useful work.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.