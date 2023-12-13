Jump to content
Cricket

West Indies vs England betting tips: Second T20i predictions and odds

England look to bounce back in the 2nd T20i of the series against the West Indies after losing the opener in Barbados
Last Updated: 13th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Cricket Writer
West Indies vs England betting tips 

The West Indies followed up their ODI series triumph over England by winning the first T20i and can take control of the series with a victory in the second match on Thursday (5.30pm, TNT Sports 4). 

After a fast start by England openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, the tourists were pegged back and only put 171 runs on the board after being bowled out four balls shy of 20 overs. 

The Windies were under pressure after Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid turned the screw for Buttler’s men. But, Andre Russell and Rovman Powell produced an outstanding array of striking in the closing overs to steer the home side to a four-wicket win.

The pressure is now on England to triumph in the second match and avoid further disappointment in the white-ball game that would crank up the scrutiny on Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott. 

The home side have been impressive in both formats so far and can take a significant lead in the five-match series with another stellar effort in Grenada. 

Despite their defeat, England are still favourites for the 2nd T20i with cricket betting sites at a best price of 10/11. But we’re going to look elsewhere for our West Indies vs England predictions.

Buttler to bounce back? 

Buttler has endured a miserable time with the bat over the last three months. His performances have been symptomatic of England’s issues in white-ball cricket. Buttler looks completely out of rhythm with his game and it is also affecting his performance as captain. 

The 33-year-old could perhaps benefit from time out of the firing line, although England are not scheduled to play another limited-overs series until next summer.  

So, there will be ample opportunity to rest in the coming months even with his IPL commitments. Buttler did show glimpses of form in the first T20i, scoring 39 from 31 deliveries in an opening stand worth 77 with Salt. 

The right-hander was using all of his favourite shots, including his famous scoop to find the boundary. But, he gave his wicket away tamely, which prompted an England batting collapse.  

England need their captain to find his peak game to bat them back into the series. He can use his display in the first match as momentum to offer impetus at the top of the England order. 

After looking at the best lines from betting apps, we’re backing him to score over 26.5 runs at odds of 5/6 with BoyleSports.

West Indies vs England Tip 1: Jos Buttler to score over 26.5 runs – 5/6 BoyleSports

Look out for Windies boundaries 

The West Indies pumped England’s bowlers around Bridgetown with ease as Buttler’s side once again struggled with ball in hand. The home side notched 14 sixes as they chased down the total of 172 with nine balls to spare. 

Buttler used seven bowlers and each of them were dispatched for at least one six, although Ahmed came in for the most punishment as he conceded six maximums in his four-over spell. 

But, Ahmed ended his stint with decent figures of three for 39, whereas others in the attack could not dry up the runs or take wickets.

Russell and Powell were dominant in the closing overs and powered their side over the line, combining for five fours and four sixes. The West Indies may not have the same level of success clearing the rope as they did in Barbados in the second match.  

They scored more sixes than fours, notching nine of the latter compared to 14 maximums. England will address this, but in T20 it’s very difficult to hold teams at bay completely. 

After studying the odds on UK betting sites, we’re taking the West Indies to score over 11.5 fours in their 20 overs in Grenada at 1/1 with Betway

West Indies vs England Tip 2: West Indies to score over 11.5 fours – 1/1 Betway

Will Ahmed flourish again? 

Although the trip to the West Indies has been disappointing in terms of results so far, the performances of Ahmed have been encouraging. 

The leg-spinner did take some punishment at the hands of the Windies' batters in Barbados, but he also took three wickets to manoeuvre England into a match-winning position before Russell and Powell’s fireworks turned the game on its head. 

Ahmed has a brilliant tutor in Adil Rashid to learn the nuances of the game. 

Whereas Ahmed’s four overs cost 39, Rashid completed his spell taking two for 25. 

The youngster needs to add the element of control that will only come with experience, but in terms of wicket-taking, England already have a gem on their hands. 

He’s averaging two wickets a game on tour, and we reckon he’s going to take at least another two strikes in Grenada at 7/4 with bet365

West Indies vs England Tip 3: Rehan Ahmed over 1.5 wickets – 7/4 bet365

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
