West Indies vs England predictions: Fourth T20I cricket betting tips, odds & free bets

West Indies vs England betting tips West Indies to win fourth T20 - 11/10 with William Hill

Nicolas Pooran to top score for West Indies - 3/1 with bet365

Adil Rashid to take 3+ wickets - 5/1 with Betway After Phil Salt’s heroics in the third T20I, England go into the penultimate match on Tuesday looking to force a series-decider (8pm, TNT Sports 1). As the trip to the Caribbean comes to an end with the final two T20s being played in Trinidad and Tobago, England really need to win both games in order to consider this white ball tour a minor success as they strive for some consistency post-World Cup. They lost the ODI series 2-1 and despite the victory in the third T20, still have West Indies as slight favourites to win the fourth match and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. The hosts had the chance to wrap up the series on Saturday and looked in a strong position when Nicolas Pooran blasted 82 to help his side post a total of 222-6 from their 20 overs. But England responded brilliantly with skipper Jos Buttler and Salt sharing a 115-run partnership to open the innings. Salt would go on to score an unbeaten 109 off 51 balls as England completed their third-highest T20 run chase to win the third game by seven wickets with a ball to spare. The fourth T20 promises to be just as exciting and after studying , we’ve come up with three predictions for the match in Trinidad and Tobago.

West Indies likely to wrap up series The West Indies have always been a tricky test for England and this tour has been no exception. England have struggled to find a rhythm to propel them to consistent performances and victories, with the squad seemingly suffering a post-World Cup malaise. However, that should not detract from how well the West Indies have performed during these T20 games. They have scored more sixes than England this series with 43 maximums compared to 32, with three players averaging over 50 with the bat and Alzarri Joseph tied with Adil Rashid for top wicket-taker so far with six scalps.

While there hasn’t been many games played at Brian Lara Stadium recently (just two in the last 17 months), the hosts will be confident of pulling out a victory on Tuesday evening. They won the last T20 played here against India in August and if Rovman Powell and Brandon King can continue their high scoring (averaging 60 and 56 for the series respectively), they should deliver the knockout blow to the tourists. West Indies vs England Tip 1: West Indies to win fourth T20 - 11/10 with William Hill

Pooran to continue masterful batting The batters for the West Indies have taken England’s bowling attack to the cleaners in the three games so far, racking up scores of 222, 176 and 172 with a combination of smashing sixes and sensible strike rotation to maximise matchups. Pooran, in particular, has stood out as one of the most consistent performers for T20 captain Powell, averaging 33.3 with his 82 in the previous game the joint-highest score by a West Indies batter in the series - King also reached that score previously. Furthermore, Pooran has hit seven fours while also striking seven maximums, trailing only skipper Powell in the six department. With 11 half-centuries in T20Is at a strike rate of 133 and his 82 being a new high score for him in the format, his price on to top score for the hosts on Tuesday stands out and we're backing him to lead the charge once more. West Indies vs England Tip 2: Nicolas Pooran to top score for West Indies - 3/1 with bet365

Experienced Rashid claims wickets once more While a lot of this tour has been seeing what Rehan Ahmed can offer as a future spin option, Adil Rashid has shown he still has plenty of gas left in the tank for England. Sitting at the top of the series charts for wickets taken with six so far at an impressive average of 11.33, the Yorkshire leggie continues to be a reliable source of pressure for Buttler, much needed with the home side dismantling a few other bowlers in the English lineup. In addition, Rashid has the best economy of any English bowler during the first three games, going at just 5.67 runs an over while other bowlers have been as expensive as 13.25 runs an over. Rashid’s overall T20I record is phenomenal: 102 matches played, 104 wickets at an average of 25.4, with an economy of 7.39. The short break after the World Cup seems to have done him good. With our final West Indies vs England prediction, we’re backing Rashid to take over three wickets in the fourth T20I. West Indies vs England Tip 3: Adil Rashid to take over three wickets - 5/1 with Betway

How to grab a free bet on cricket If you are interested in following any of our cricket betting tips for West Indies vs England, make sure to check out The Independent's list of first. Many offer new customers as part of their welcome package, while several will also throw in bonuses for their in their sign-up offer. For example, when you use the INDY2023 to open a new bet365 account, they'll give you £30 in free bets to wager on any sport, including cricket, and 50 free spins at their casino. Remember to check the terms and conditions thoroughly before signing up for a new bookmaker and to always gamble responsibly.