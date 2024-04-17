2024 Premier League Darts Night 12 tips, predictions, odds and free bets

Premier League Darts Night 12 predictions Michael van Gerwen to beat Luke Humphries – 11/8 at BetVictor

Luke Littler Most 180s vs Michael Smith – Evs at BoyleSports

Nathan Aspinall -1.5 Handicap vs Peter Wright – 10/11 with BetGoodwin The 2024 Premier League Darts roadshow heads across to Rotterdam for Night 12 of this year’s competition for what is always one of the highlights of the season. Last week in Birmingham, Michael van Gerwen got back to winning ways. He defeated Luke Littler in the final. Mighty Mike won his fourth final of the competition, and it has put him up to third place in the standings. In what should be a fascinating clash on Night 12, home hero MVP takes on the world champion Luke Humphries in the opening round at the Rotterdam Ahoy. In what is an excellent quarter-finals card, Littler meets Michael Smith in an all-English clash, Rob Cross faces Gerwyn Price, while Peter Wright plays Nathan Aspinall. There's no shortage of markets on for Night 12 and here's what we've picked out for the quarter-final matches in Rotterdam.

Michael Smith vs Luke Littler prediction (7.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event) After hitting the most 180s in Birmingham last week, Littler now tops the standings for 180s in this year’s Premier League. The Bahrain Masters champion has hit 74 maximums so far, and he can extend that number in Rotterdam as he bids to defend his position as the league leader. ‘Nuke’ is coming up against a player who has been renowned for filling the Treble 20 bed throughout his career. When Smith won his world title at the Alexandra Palace, he was prolific with 180s.

If these two players get going early, they could push each other to some heavy scoring. Littler is a warm favourite across for this contest, but the best way to play this match may be to take the evens with on the teenager from Warrington hitting the most 180s. He will enjoy the pace of this match and he will also bounce off the electric crowd in Rotterdam. Premier League Darts tip 1: Luke Littler Most 180s vs Michael Smith – Evs at BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall prediction (8.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event) Nathan Aspinall has a great opportunity to strengthen his position inside the top four of the Premier League standings when he takes on Peter Wright in the quarter finals in Rotterdam. Snakebite’s struggles continue, as he has just four points to his name in this year’s competition. Asp blew Wright away 6-2 in Birmingham on Night 9. He also had a 6-4 success against the Scotsman on Night 5 in Exeter. The man from Stockport has been one of the most consistent players in the league over the last few weeks. Unfortunately for the former World Matchplay and UK Open winner, he bumped into MVG in the opening round in Belfast, so his evening did not last very long.

Wright has not advanced past his opening match in three of the last four weeks. His only quarter-final victory in that period came against Rob Cross. Aspinall is looking good for a place at the O2 Arena in May and with a good night here, he can take a big step towards booking his spot in the play-offs. The Asp should be capable of covering the -1.5 handicap on against Wright. For this bet to win, Aspinall must win the match by two legs or more. Any other result and the bet loses. Premier League Darts tip 2: Nathan Aspinall -1.5 Handicap vs Peter Wright – 10/11 with BetGoodwin

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries prediction (8.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event) As the greatest Dutch player in history, Van Gerwen always gets a tremendous reception when he plays in the Netherlands. The crowd will be right behind him when he takes on Humphries in the quarter finals on Night 12 of the Premier League. MVP recorded victories over Aspinall, Smith and Littler in Birmingham. The standard was not the best on Night 11, but Mighty Mike did not mind, as it was an important triumph for him. It will give the Dutchman a lot of confidence ahead of his homecoming in Rotterdam. Humphries has had an incredible year so far, but there have just been a few signs over the last few weeks that his form has dipped. He has failed to get beyond the opening round in two of the last three weeks. The world champion is the favourite across for this contest, but based on the form of the two players, van Gerwen is the more attractive selection here. It's not often you can get 11/8 on MVG, who is worth considering to carry forward his momentum from Birmingham. Premier League Darts tip 3: Michael van Gerwen to beat Luke Humphries – 11/8 at BetVictor

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Free bet offers for darts sponsor this year's Premier League Darts and their sign up offer gives new customers £40 in free bets when they register using this link. Once you've signed up, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Once the wager has settled, you'll be awarded your . As well as their welcome bonus, BetMGM are running a special Premier League Darts promotion called Golden Arrows, giving customers a chance to win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. To qualify, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. BetMGM also run a with a wide range of table games and the available to play. Before signing up for any , make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you are betting on the darts or any other sport, please be GambleAware.