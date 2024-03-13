Premier League Darts Night 7 predictions, tips, best odds and free bets

Premier League Darts Night 7 tips
- Luke Humphries -2.5 handicap vs Michael Smith – 6/5 at 10Bet
- Over 9.5 legs in Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler – 10/11 at Boylesports
- Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – 6/4 at Betway
Nottingham hosts the Premier League Darts this Thursday and all eyes are on the two Lukes after their dazzling displays at the oche last week.
World No.1 Luke Humphries demolished the field as he won Night 6 in Brighton last Thursday, averaging +101 during all three games. Then, Luke Littler continued his remarkable start to his career with victory in the Belgian Open final.
The pair's recent displays have taken attention away from Michael van Gerwen, who has now lost his last two Premier League Darts quarter-finals.
However, the odds on betting apps suggest MVG still has a solid chance of winning Night 7 and maintaining his superiority at the top of the 2024 table.
Online bookmakers are salivating over MVG’s impending quarter-final encounter with Littler, which promises to be a barnstormer on the oche. Saying that, shrewd punters could well find value looking elsewhere in the outright odds this week.
We’ve dived into the darts betting sites to unearth three quarter-final tips heading into Thursday’s night at the Motorpoint Arena.
Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith predictions
(7:45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
Gambling sites are having a tough time deciding on a favourite for Night 7 of the season with little between Humphries and Littler in the betting.
Humphries may have a slight advantage being in the top half of the draw, away from Van Gerwen and Littler, and should see off Michael Smith in his quarter-final encounter.
Humphries beat Smith 6-3 in the Brighton final last week. He landed a 143 finish in the third leg and broke Smith with an 11-dart leg to open up an unassailable lead.
The world champion is absolutely thriving right now. He is the only player to maintain a +100 average over the Premier League Darts season, and went as high as 113.71 in last week’s semi-final triumph over Rob Cross.
Things didn't go his way at the weekend with a 6-3 last-16 loss to Ryan Searle in Sunday’s Belgian Open. However, if we assume Humphries will continue his fine Premier League form, then he is well priced at 6/5 with 10Bet to win with a -2.5 handicap.
Premier League Darts Tip 1: Luke Humphries -2.5 handicap vs Michael Smith – 6/5 at 10Bet
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler predictions
(8:15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
Van Gerwen has recorded three straight wins over Littler since the teenager emerged victorious in the Bahrain Open final back in January. All four matches between the pair have been close, though. Mighty Mike has won their two Premier League Darts meetings 6-5 and we could see another tight encounter on Thursday.
Incredibly, new betting sites make MVG the outsider at 6/5. It’s almost unheard of for the Dutchman to be the underdog, especially in a quarter-final contest. That goes to show just how confident the bookies are in Littler.
However, even at 8/11 Littler is by no means guaranteed to win this one. If past results are anything to go by, this is effectively a coin toss.
The value, then, could be to bet on legs. This is a best-of-11 match and BoyleSports price over 9.5 legs at 10/11.
Premier League Darts Tip 2: Over 9.5 legs in Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler – 10/11 at BoyleSports
Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall
(8:45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
The last quarter-final of the night sees Rob Cross face his biggest foil of the 2024 Premier League Darts season so far. Nathan Aspinall has twice beaten Cross in this tournament. He edged Cross 6-4 in the Newcastle semi-finals, and then emerged victorious 6-2 in the Exeter final a week later.
Aspinall holds a 7-6 career record over Cross and his victories are usually by a greater margin than his defeats.
The bookies reckon Cross is the big favourite on Thursday and his ranking certainly suggests he should win. Yet their two Premier League showdowns this year point to another Aspinall triumph.
The only thing in Cross’ favour is Sunday’s run to the Belgian Open final, where he lost 8-7 to Littler. That’s seemingly enough to convince the bookies he will topple Aspinall.
Yet the world No.4’s price of 6/4 to win at Betway may make him the best bet given his form against Cross.
Premier League Darts Tip 3: Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – 6/4 at Betway
