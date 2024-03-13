Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 7 predictions, tips, best odds and free bets

Our darts tipster unearths three picks for Night 7 of the Premier League Darts in Nottingham
Last Updated: 13th of March 2024
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 7 predictions, tips, best odds and free bets
Premier League Darts Night 7 tips

Nottingham hosts the Premier League Darts this Thursday and all eyes are on the two Lukes after their dazzling displays at the oche last week.

World No.1 Luke Humphries demolished the field as he won Night 6 in Brighton last Thursday, averaging +101 during all three games. Then, Luke Littler continued his remarkable start to his career with victory in the Belgian Open final.

The pair's recent displays have taken attention away from Michael van Gerwen, who has now lost his last two Premier League Darts quarter-finals.

However, the odds on betting apps suggest MVG still has a solid chance of winning Night 7 and maintaining his superiority at the top of the 2024 table.

Premier League Darts Night 7 winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Luke Humphries
25.00%
12/5
--
--
3/1
--
3/1
--
Luke Littler
23.08%
10/3
--
--
11/4
--
10/3
--
Michael van Gerwen
16.67%
5/1
--
--
4/1
--
9/2
--
Gerwyn Price
16.67%
5/1
--
--
5/1
--
5/1
--
Rob Cross
11.11%
13/2
--
--
8/1
--
7/1
--
Luke Humphries
Online bookmakers are salivating over MVG’s impending quarter-final encounter with Littler, which promises to be a barnstormer on the oche. Saying that, shrewd punters could well find value looking elsewhere in the outright odds this week.

We’ve dived into the darts betting sites to unearth three quarter-final tips heading into Thursday’s night at the Motorpoint Arena.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith predictions

(7:45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Gambling sites are having a tough time deciding on a favourite for Night 7 of the season with little between Humphries and Littler in the betting.

Humphries may have a slight advantage being in the top half of the draw, away from Van Gerwen and Littler, and should see off Michael Smith in his quarter-final encounter.

Humphries beat Smith 6-3 in the Brighton final last week. He landed a 143 finish in the third leg and broke Smith with an 11-dart leg to open up an unassailable lead.

Premier League Darts winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Michael van Gerwen
27.78%
13/5
12/5
9/4
9/4
--
9/4
12/5
Luke Humphries
26.67%
9/4
11/4
11/4
11/4
--
11/4
11/4
Luke Littler
25.00%
12/5
3/1
3/1
3/1
--
3/1
3/1
Rob Cross
9.09%
9/1
10/1
10/1
9/1
--
10/1
10/1
Gerwyn Price
8.33%
11/1
10/1
11/1
10/1
--
10/1
10/1
Michael van Gerwen
The world champion is absolutely thriving right now. He is the only player to maintain a +100 average over the Premier League Darts season, and went as high as 113.71 in last week’s semi-final triumph over Rob Cross.

Things didn't go his way at the weekend with a 6-3 last-16 loss to Ryan Searle in Sunday’s Belgian Open. However, if we assume Humphries will continue his fine Premier League form, then he is well priced at 6/5 with 10Bet to win with a -2.5 handicap.

Premier League Darts Tip 1: Luke Humphries -2.5 handicap vs Michael Smith – 6/5 at 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler predictions

(8:15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Van Gerwen has recorded three straight wins over Littler since the teenager emerged victorious in the Bahrain Open final back in January. All four matches between the pair have been close, though. Mighty Mike has won their two Premier League Darts meetings 6-5 and we could see another tight encounter on Thursday.

Incredibly, new betting sites make MVG the outsider at 6/5. It’s almost unheard of for the Dutchman to be the underdog, especially in a quarter-final contest. That goes to show just how confident the bookies are in Littler.

Premier League Darts nine dart finish odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
No
55.56%
--
4/5
--
--
--
--
--
Yes
52.38%
--
10/11
--
--
--
--
--
No
However, even at 8/11 Littler is by no means guaranteed to win this one. If past results are anything to go by, this is effectively a coin toss.

The value, then, could be to bet on legs. This is a best-of-11 match and BoyleSports price over 9.5 legs at 10/11.

Premier League Darts Tip 2: Over 9.5 legs in Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler – 10/11 at BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

(8:45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

The last quarter-final of the night sees Rob Cross face his biggest foil of the 2024 Premier League Darts season so far. Nathan Aspinall has twice beaten Cross in this tournament. He edged Cross 6-4 in the Newcastle semi-finals, and then emerged victorious 6-2 in the Exeter final a week later.

Aspinall holds a 7-6 career record over Cross and his victories are usually by a greater margin than his defeats.

The bookies reckon Cross is the big favourite on Thursday and his ranking certainly suggests he should win. Yet their two Premier League showdowns this year point to another Aspinall triumph.

The only thing in Cross’ favour is Sunday’s run to the Belgian Open final, where he lost 8-7 to Littler. That’s seemingly enough to convince the bookies he will topple Aspinall.

Yet the world No.4’s price of 6/4 to win at Betway may make him the best bet given his form against Cross.

Premier League Darts Tip 3: Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – 6/4 at Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
VISIT SITE
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.

Free bets on Premier League Darts

BetMGM sponsor this year's Premier League Darts and to celebrate this week's Cheltenham Festival, they've boosted their sign-up offer to bet £10 get £60 in free bets.

To qualify, click the link before and register, before depositing and betting a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater on the sportsbook.

The free bets are split up into £40 in Cheltenham free bets to use on the festival and £20 in accumulator free bets which be used to bet on darts.

As well as their welcome bonus, BetMGM are running a promotion called Golden Arrows in conjunction with the Premier League Darts, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. To join in, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Finally, fans of online casinos will find BetMGM has plenty to offer with a wide range of table games and UK slots to play.

Before signing up, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you are betting on the darts, Cheltenham or any other sport, please be GambleAware.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Up to £20 Money Back As a Free Bet On The First Race Each Day
VISIT SITE
NI Excluded. Opt in daily for Second Chance on the first race (13:30) at Cheltenham Festival. Max stake £20. Money back as Free Bet on Horse Racing. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org
Joe Short for independent.co.uk
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.