Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 8 betting tips, best odds and free bets

Luke Humphries leads the Premier League standings as the roadshow heads to Ireland on for Night 8
Last Updated: 20th of March 2024
Dean Ryan
·
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 8 betting tips, best odds and free bets
Premier League Darts Night 8 predictions

The Premier League Darts heads across to Dublin this week where there will be an excellent atmosphere inside the 3Arena. Once the evening concludes, we will be at the halfway point of this year’s competition.

World champion Luke Humphries produced another excellent performance last week to win the final in Nottingham. That success allowed him to jump to the top of the standings ahead of Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler respectively and he's now the favourite on betting sites to win the Premier League.

Premier League Darts outright winner
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Luke Humphries
33.33%
7/4
2/1
2/1
2/1
--
2/1
2/1
Luke Littler
26.67%
2/1
11/4
11/4
11/4
--
11/4
11/4
Michael van Gerwen
23.08%
10/3
11/4
3/1
11/4
--
11/4
11/4
Rob Cross
8.33%
9/1
9/1
10/1
10/1
--
9/1
11/1
Nathan Aspinall
5.88%
16/1
10/1
10/1
10/1
--
11/1
11/1
The pick of the quarter final matches in Dublin is the clash between Littler and former world champion Michael Smith. League leader Humphries takes on Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross meet in an all-English clash, while Van Gerwen faces Gerwyn Price.

Having taken an in-depth look at darts betting sites, here our three picks for the quarter final matches.

Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright predictions

(7.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

With victories in Brighton and Nottingham in the last two Premier League evenings, Luke Humphries has stepped up his level in this year’s competition to jump to the top of the table. He goes into his quarter final clash with Peter Wright having won his last six Premier League matches.

Cool Hand Luke faced Wright in the semi-final in Nottingham last week and he blew him away 6-1, averaging an impressive 106.66. He gave the Scotsman few chances in that contest, and he is unlikely to be any more generous in this clash.

Premier League Darts Night 8 winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Luke Humphries
33.33%
2/1
--
--
2/1
--
2/1
--
Luke Littler
26.67%
13/5
--
--
5/2
--
11/4
--
Michael van Gerwen
14.29%
6/1
--
--
5/1
--
5/1
--
Rob Cross
10.00%
15/2
--
--
9/1
--
8/1
--
Gerwyn Price
10.00%
15/2
--
--
9/1
--
8/1
--
Wright has really struggled in this year’s Premier League, winning just one of his eight matches. He is averaging just 92.95 and is -17 on legs. Unless he finds a huge improvement in his game, this contest will be one-sided.

Humphries is the only player in the competition to be averaging over 100 (101.96) this year. He will have his eye on a third Premier League evening win. Before then, he can take care of Wright and can be backed at 8/11 on bet365 starting with a -2.5 handicap. 

For the bet to win, Humphries will have to win the match by three legs or more, which he looks more than capable of achieving.

Premier League Darts tip 1: Luke Humphries -2.5 handicap vs Peter Wright – 8/11 at bet365

Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross predictions

(7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

There is very little in the match betting on betting apps between Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross for their quarter-final contest in Dublin. Both players sit on 11 points in the table and their stats are very similar, so this could prove to be a close affair.

After a slow start to the competition, Aspinall has found his feet. He has reached three of the last four finals, including last week. He beat Cross in the opening match of the evening in Nottingham before getting the better of Luke Littler 6-3.

What has been so impressive about Aspinall’s form in recent weeks is his finishing. He checked out 160 twice in Exeter on Night 5, while a week earlier, he took out a 170. In a match that could be decided by small margins, it may take a big checkout to separate these two players.

On recent form alone, there is an argument to be made to suggest Aspinall should be the favourite across gambling sites in this contest, so at 6/5 with Betfred, the Asp looks the value bet in this match. 

Premier League Darts tip 2: Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – 6/5 at Betfred

Luke Littler vs Michael Smith predictions

(8.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Luke Littler and Michael Smith are two of the most prolific 180 hitters in the sport. We saw further evidence of that earlier this week at the Players Championship in Hildesheim, as Smith hit a nine-darter in the fourth round against Raymond van Barneveld.

In this year’s Premier League, only Humphries has hit more 180s than these two players. Littler has 47 180s from his 14 matches, while Bully Boy has filled the treble 20 bed on 44 occasions from his 12 matches.

Littler has only once failed to make it past the quarter final stage in the Premier League in what has been a consistent campaign so far. The pair have met three times in this year’s competition, with Smith winning two of those three marches.

This should be a very exciting clash, and if they get off to a strong start, they could force the best out of each other. BetMGM are offering 41/50 for over 6.5 180s in this contest and that looks like the best bet in the last quarter-final of the night. 

Premier League Darts tip 3: Over 6.5 180s in Luke Littler vs Michael Smith – 41/50 with BetMGM

Premier League Darts free bet offers

BetMGM are the lead sponsor of this year's Premier League Darts and their current sign up offer rewards new customers with £40 in free bets. To qualify, just open an account using the link below and then deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

As well as the welcome bonus, BetMGM run a weekly Premier League Darts promotion called Golden Arrows which gives customers a chance to win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. To join in, opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Finally, fans of casino sites will find BetMGM has plenty to offer, boasting a huge range of table games and online slots.

Before signing up for BetMGM, or any new betting sites,, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you are planning to have a bet on the darts or any other sport, please be GambleAware.

Dean Ryan for independent.co.uk
Dean Ryan @Onthenoseinfo

Dean has been working in the gambling industry for well over a decade, providing his services to the likes of RTE Racing, The Weekender, The Irish Field and RacingFM. He has also worked for gambling operators Tote, 888, BetBright, BoyleSports, BetVictor and Stan James. Dean has an extensive background in customer management, betting and casino product development, strategy and industry trends.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.