Premier League Darts Night 8 betting tips, best odds and free bets

Premier League Darts Night 8 predictions
- Luke Humphries -2.5 handicap vs Peter Wright – 8/11 at bet365
- Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – 6/5 at Betfred
- Over 6.5 180s in Luke Littler vs Michael Smith – 41/50 with BetMGM
The Premier League Darts heads across to Dublin this week where there will be an excellent atmosphere inside the 3Arena. Once the evening concludes, we will be at the halfway point of this year’s competition.
World champion Luke Humphries produced another excellent performance last week to win the final in Nottingham. That success allowed him to jump to the top of the standings ahead of Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler respectively and he's now the favourite on betting sites to win the Premier League.
The pick of the quarter final matches in Dublin is the clash between Littler and former world champion Michael Smith. League leader Humphries takes on Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross meet in an all-English clash, while Van Gerwen faces Gerwyn Price.
Having taken an in-depth look at darts betting sites, here our three picks for the quarter final matches.
Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright predictions
(7.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
With victories in Brighton and Nottingham in the last two Premier League evenings, Luke Humphries has stepped up his level in this year’s competition to jump to the top of the table. He goes into his quarter final clash with Peter Wright having won his last six Premier League matches.
Cool Hand Luke faced Wright in the semi-final in Nottingham last week and he blew him away 6-1, averaging an impressive 106.66. He gave the Scotsman few chances in that contest, and he is unlikely to be any more generous in this clash.
Wright has really struggled in this year’s Premier League, winning just one of his eight matches. He is averaging just 92.95 and is -17 on legs. Unless he finds a huge improvement in his game, this contest will be one-sided.
Humphries is the only player in the competition to be averaging over 100 (101.96) this year. He will have his eye on a third Premier League evening win. Before then, he can take care of Wright and can be backed at 8/11 on bet365 starting with a -2.5 handicap.
For the bet to win, Humphries will have to win the match by three legs or more, which he looks more than capable of achieving.
Premier League Darts tip 1: Luke Humphries -2.5 handicap vs Peter Wright – 8/11 at bet365
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross predictions
(7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
There is very little in the match betting on betting apps between Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross for their quarter-final contest in Dublin. Both players sit on 11 points in the table and their stats are very similar, so this could prove to be a close affair.
After a slow start to the competition, Aspinall has found his feet. He has reached three of the last four finals, including last week. He beat Cross in the opening match of the evening in Nottingham before getting the better of Luke Littler 6-3.
What has been so impressive about Aspinall’s form in recent weeks is his finishing. He checked out 160 twice in Exeter on Night 5, while a week earlier, he took out a 170. In a match that could be decided by small margins, it may take a big checkout to separate these two players.
On recent form alone, there is an argument to be made to suggest Aspinall should be the favourite across gambling sites in this contest, so at 6/5 with Betfred, the Asp looks the value bet in this match.
Premier League Darts tip 2: Nathan Aspinall to beat Rob Cross – 6/5 at Betfred
Luke Littler vs Michael Smith predictions
(8.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
Luke Littler and Michael Smith are two of the most prolific 180 hitters in the sport. We saw further evidence of that earlier this week at the Players Championship in Hildesheim, as Smith hit a nine-darter in the fourth round against Raymond van Barneveld.
In this year’s Premier League, only Humphries has hit more 180s than these two players. Littler has 47 180s from his 14 matches, while Bully Boy has filled the treble 20 bed on 44 occasions from his 12 matches.
Littler has only once failed to make it past the quarter final stage in the Premier League in what has been a consistent campaign so far. The pair have met three times in this year’s competition, with Smith winning two of those three marches.
This should be a very exciting clash, and if they get off to a strong start, they could force the best out of each other. BetMGM are offering 41/50 for over 6.5 180s in this contest and that looks like the best bet in the last quarter-final of the night.
Premier League Darts tip 3: Over 6.5 180s in Luke Littler vs Michael Smith – 41/50 with BetMGM
