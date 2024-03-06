Benfica vs Rangers predictions: Europa League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Benfica vs Rangers predictions Rafa Silva anytime goal scorer - 21/10 bet365

Rangers over 0.5 goals - 11/20 BetVictor

John Lundstram to be shown a card - 9/4 bet365 Benfica will host Rangers in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday with both teams coming into the match on the back of damaging defeats (8pm, TNT Sports 1). The Lisbon side suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to Porto on Sunday just one day after Rangers were beaten at home by Motherwell.

Rangers made a run to the Europa League final two seasons ago and have performed well on the continent this season, but Benfica boast the talent to go far in the competition. see Benfica as firm favourites to get the win on Thursday night. Rangers, however, can’t be written off.

Rafa Silva’s strong scoring form to continue Only Sporting CP have scored more goals in Portugal's Primeira Liga than Benfica this season with Roger Schmidt’s team renowned for their finishing ability in and around the penalty area. Rafa Silva has found the back of the net 10 times in his last 15 matches in all competitions since December and is priced at 21/10 to continue his goalscoring form against Rangers in the Europa League. Angel Di Maria is expected to start on the right side of the Benfica attack with Silva normally given something of a free role as a second striker where he can pick up space in between the lines.

If Benfica can gain control of the match in central midfield primarily through talented young Portuguese international Joao Neves, they will be able to keep the pressure on the visitors. Rangers conceded five goals in the three away matches they have played in the Europa League so far this season and will have a challenge on their hands to keep Benfica out. Marcos Leonard is priced by at 6/4 to score at any time on Thursday night, but we like Silva's value and his record suggests he will have opportunities. Benfica vs Rangers Tip 1: Rafa Silva anytime scorer - 21/10 at bet365

Rangers attack to do damage at the Estadio da Luz Philippe Clement has yet to suffer defeat in the Europa League as Rangers manager with the Ibrox club boasting an impressive continental record under the Belgian coach. Benfica must be careful against the Scottish Premiership leaders who demonstrated their ability to win matches away from home in Europe by defeating Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin in the group stage. While there has been some squad turnover at Ibrox since Rangers made a run to the Europa League final two seasons, there is still an experienced core of players in place at the club.

Rangers might have suffered a shock loss to Motherwell at the weekend, but that was their first defeat to a team not called Celtic since Clement’s appointment. The Belgian has made the Glasgow side tougher to beat. In Cyriel Dessers, Rangers have a striker who has scored six goals in his last nine matches and scored away to Real Betis earlier in the season. are confident the Gers can get on the scoresheet in Lisbon against a team that just shipped five goals. Benfica vs Rangers Tip 2: Rangers over 0.5 goals - 11/20 BetVictor

Lundstram to be in the firing line for a booking John Lundstram has frequently found his best form for Rangers in the Europa League with the midfielder central to their run to the competition’s final two seasons ago. The 30-year-old has been made a key figure by Clement since his arrival in October and will be an important player for Rangers in the centre of the pitch on Thursday night. Against Benfica, though, Lundstram will be in the firing line. He will be directly up against Neves who will look to control the game for the hosts through his use of possession. Lundstram will have to get close to the youngster.

This comes with an occupational hazard. Lundstram has been booked five times in all competitions this season and could be worth a look to add to his collection of yellow cards at the Estadio da Luz. have listed fellow Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande at 7/5 to be shown a yellow, but Lundstram could be the better option at 9/4 with . Benfica vs Rangers Tip 3: John Lundstram to be shown a card - 9/4 bet365

