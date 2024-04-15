Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Haller’s goal has given Dortmund a huge boost for the second leg, although the forward will be missing for the return game due to a foot injury. Edin Terzic’s men only need one goal early to level the scores and put the Spanish outfit under huge pressure in front of the hostile intimidating Yellow Wall of Signal Iduna Park, which will undoubtedly be rocking on Tuesday. Die Schwarzgelben come into the game off an important win over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend, boosting their hopes of a top four finish in the Bundesliga. Dortmund are favourites to win on the night in the , but Atletico are odds on to qualify for the last four. We should be in for a cracking game.

Can Dortmund count on home form? Dortmund have only lost four games at Signal Iduna Park all season and are unbeaten in the Champions League on home soil since November 2021. The ‘Yellow Wall’ is one of the most spectacular sights in football and can play a part in the contest, especially if Terzic’s side gets off to a strong start. But, Dortmund have had issues against the stronger sides in the Bundesliga at home this term. They’ve lost to three of the current top four, including a 4-0 defeat to Bayern, while they’ve yet to play champions Bayer Leverkusen. Stuttgart were able to shut down Dortmund in the final third in their last home outing, giving Atletico a blueprint for their gameplan.

Simeone’s men have not been great on the road though, so they will have to be at their best. Los Rojiblancos have won only one of the last seven on their travels. It did come in their last away outing against Villarreal, but they’ve not been entirely convincing, winning only one of their four Champions League road matches this term. Dortmund will be pressing from the off in their bid to overturn the deficit. With Niclas Fullkrug, Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen, the German outfit have enough to hurt Atletico in the final third, especially as Simeone’s side have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 in all competitions. After looking at , we’re backing Dortmund for the win, but we’re pairing it with BTTS as the visitors can inflict damage of their own at 29/10 with . Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Tip 1: Borussia Dortmund to win and BTTS – 29/10 William Hill

