Celtic vs Rangers predictions: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bets

Todd Cantwell to be shown a card - 13/10 at BetMGM Celtic will host Rangers on Saturday in an Old Firm derby that could have major implications on the Scottish Premiership title race (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). Brendan Rodgers’ team have a five-point lead over their historic rivals at the top of the table, but Rangers have two games in hand. An away victory at Celtic Park would see the Gers move to within touching distance of Celtic. Philippe Clement has yet to experience defeat since his appointment as Rangers manager in October, highlighting the confidence flowing through the Ibrox outfit at this moment in time. have priced Celtic as favourites to claim the bragging rights on derby day in Glasgow, but Rangers are the form team.

Both teams to score, but Celtic to claim three points There’s no denying this Old Firm Derby is a difficult one to call. Cases could be made for and against the backing of both teams at the odds available. Rangers enter the match on the back of five successive wins in the Scottish Premiership while Celtic have been below par in many of their recent games. However, the Hoops look to have turned a corner after the shock home defeat to Hearts two weeks ago, registering comfortable victories over Livingston and Dundee in the time since. The 3-0 win against Dundee midweek was particularly encouraging from a green and white perspective with injuries starting to ease - Liel Abada and Reo Hatate are the only key players missing for Celtic this weekend, although Cameron Carter-Vickers is also carrying a knock.

Celtic have only failed to score in one of their last 11 games at home in all competitions with the Hoops netting twice or more in matches against Dundee, Kilmarnock, Atletico Madrid, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Feyenoord and Livingston. While Celtic have yet to hit top gear this season, they beat Rangers with an under-strength team at Ibrox back in September and won four of six derbies last season - Rangers’ only success came in a dead rubber towards the end of the campaign. Rangers have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight Scottish Premiership matches, but Celtic will pose a very different threat on Saturday. Given the prices on , we’re backing Celtic to claim all three points with Rangers also finding the back of the net in a competitive Old Firm. Celtic vs Rangers Tip 1: Celtic to win & both teams to score - 31/10 at BetVictor

Furuhashi to continue derby scoring record Kyogo Furuhashi has been in and out of Rodgers’ team this season, but the Japanese forward is still the most reliable finisher Celtic have. Furuhashi also boasts an impressive scoring record against Rangers, netting six goals in just 10 Old Firm derbies. He knows how to handle the pressure of Scottish football’s biggest fixture. have listed Cyriel Dessers (14/5) and Abdallah Sima (100/3) as the Rangers players most likely to find the back of the net at Celtic Park with both forwards in good goalscoring form. However, Furuhashi has a habit of producing his best football when it matters most and Saturday’s Old Firm could be the most consequential for a long time. Celtic vs Rangers Tip 2: Kyogo Furuhashi to score at any time - 7/4 with BoyleSports

Cantwell may let derby day pressure get to him Todd Cantwell is one of Rangers’ most important players with the midfielder their chief creator through the centre of the pitch. So much of the Gers’ attacking play flows through him. If Rangers are to collect three points at Celtic Park, they will need Cantwell to be in top form and have a big influence on the match. Cantwell has the ability to do this, but he doesn’t always keep a lid on his frustrations when the pressure is on and this suggests his name will be taken by the referee over the course of the 90 minutes. Connor Goldson is the only Rangers player to have picked up more yellow cards in the Scottish Premiership this season than Cantwell who has three bookings to his name. Celtic vs Rangers Tip 3: Todd Cantwell to be shown a card - 13/10 with BetMGM

