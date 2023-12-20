Jump to content
Crystal Palace vs Brighton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Our football tipster has three fancies for Thursday's M23 Derby at Selhurst Park
Last Updated: 20th of December 2023
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Crystal Palace vs Brighton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Crystal Palace vs Brighton predictions

Crystal Palace host Brighton on Thursday with the two rivals looking to sign off before Christmas with a Premier League win (Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm).

Roy Hodgson’s team come into the fixture on the back of an impressive 2-2 draw away to Manchester City, but Palace are without a victory in their last seven games.

Meanwhile, Brighton - who lost to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday - are aiming to register back-to-back derby wins over their rivals from Selhurst Park for the first time in five seasons.

Football betting sites have priced this as a match that could go either way, although the form book does hint at some possible outcomes.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton odds
Form book points to rivals sharing the spoils

Five of the last eight meetings between Brighton and Crystal Palace have ended in a draw with the last four derbies at Selhurst Park resulting in the points being shared.

No team has drawn more matches in the Premier League this season than Palace who have won just four of the 17 fixtures they have played all campaign.

The pattern of Thursday’s match will likely see Brighton take control of possession with Crystal Palace happy to sit deep, stay compact and hit out on the counter-attack where they can hurt the visitors with their speed.

Premier League top half finish odds
This is what the Eagles did against Manchester City on Saturday with Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta particularly effective when they had space to burst into. Hodgson might recycle the same game plan for the clash with the Seagulls.

Betting apps are offering 5/2 on a draw being the full time result at Selhurst Park on Thursday which feels a potential outcome given the recent track record between these two rivals.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Tip 1: Draw - 5/2 at BetMGM

Palace and Brighton to both find the net

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal was the first time that Brighton had been shut out in a Premier League match this season. 

Until then, the Seagulls had scored and conceded at least once in every Premier League game they had played over the campaign, earning them a reputation for being one of the most entertaining teams in the division.

Palace haven’t been quite so free-scoring, finding the back of the net just 17 times in as many Premier League fixtures this term, but they did notch in each of their last two outings against title contenders City and Liverpool.

Olise and Mateta have the quality to pose a threat to the Brighton defence while Eberechi Eze could make the XI after starting on the bench against City.

Defensively, the track record of both teams also points to this being a match with a split final scoreline. Palace have conceded two or more goals in five of their last six league matches.

Betting sites have listed odds of 3/4 for both teams to score on Thursday night with Brighton and Palace both possessing attacking difference-makers who could have an impact on the scoreline.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Tip 2: Both teams to score - 3/4 at bet365

Mateta to give Palace cutting edge 

Odsonne Edouard’s knee injury means Mateta is expected to keep his place in Crystal Palace’s starting lineup for the derby against Brighton.

Mateta has found the back of the net in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Liverpool and Manchester City and will have the opportunity to extend that run when opposed by a leaky Seagulls defence. 

Brighton like to deploy a high defensive line and that will give Palace the incentive to play with pace to get in behind on the counter-attack. This could be a good tactical match-up for the home side.

Premier League odds have priced Mateta at 11/4 to score at any point of Thursday’s match and given the French striker’s current run of form, we’re taking a chance on him bagging once more.

Eze is listed at 100/30 by betting sites to put the ball in the back of the net against Brighton while Olise is available at 5/1. However, it’s Mateta who will find himself in the best positions most frequently to score.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Tip 3: Jean-Philippe Mateta to score at any time - 11/4 at BoyleSports

How to get a free bet on Crystal Palace vs Brighton

For those interested in following any of our football tipster's Crystal Palace vs Brighton predictions, you may wish to consider these new betting sites and their welcome packages.

Many bookmakers offer free bets to new customers which can be used on Thursday's Premier League game, including Kwiff. 

So if you were to open and account and place a minimum £10 bet on the M23 Derby, Kwiff will give you a £30 Suprise Bet as a reward. For fans of casino sites, they are also offering 40 free spins for five consecutive days after wagering £20 on slot games.

Remember to always gamble responsibly and to check the terms and conditions on any offer before signing up with a bookmaker.

Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.