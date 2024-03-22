France vs Germany predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Toni Kroos over 0.5 shots on target - 10/3 at bet365 Germany travel to France on Saturday to face Les Bleus seeking a positive performance to boost morale ahead of hosting Euro 2024 on home soil (8pm, ViaPlay Sports 1). The 2014 World Cup winners have been well below par in recent times, winning just three of their last 11 friendly matches. France, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last 10 matches since the 2022 World Cup final, although that one defeat came in a friendly away to Germany last September.

Didier Deschamps side are one of the leading contenders and they have a good chance to send out a message to their rivals for the crown against the host nation. Germany have quality and can't be counted out.

Olivier Giroud to extend France scoring record With 56 goals to his name, Olivier Giroud is France's all-time top scorer and will be a goal threat against Germany this weekend. Kylian Mbappe is priced at 5/4 to find the back of the net at any time, but Giroud might be a better bet at 7/4 given his impressive record at international level. France boast one of the strongest attacking lines in international football while Germany have conceded at least once in each of the last 10 matches they have played. Les Bleus will have opportunities in front of goal.

Giroud has scored 12 times in 26 Serie A matches for AC Milan this season, but the 37-year-old has always found his best form for France. With Antoine Griezmann out through injury, Giroud is expected to be handed the start. There aren't many better centre forwards in the air than Giroud and he is priced at 5/1 to score a header against Germany. France vs Germany Tip 1: Olivier Giroud anytime scorer - 7/4 at bet365

Both teams to find the net in France victory Germany have struggled for defensive solidity in recent times, but Julian Nagelsmann still has a number of top quality attacking options to deploy. Nagelsmann is expected to experiment with his lineup with Euro 2024 on the horizon and so Saturday’s match could see a number of young players and outsiders given a chance. Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Deniz Undav, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jan-Niklas Beste and Maximilian Beier have all been handed their first call-up to the Germany squad and will be keen to make a good first impression on Nagelsmann.

This experimentation makes it difficult to predict who exactly could pose a threat for Germany, but Nagelsmann's team have scored seven goals in their last three outings. France will have their hands full against them. Leroy Sane will be missing through suspension, but the likes of Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller all enter the March international window in good form at club level. Niclas Fullkrug (3/1) is the most likely Germany player to score on Saturday, but it might be wiser to back France to win in a game where both teams find the net. France vs Germany Tip 2: France to win and both teams to score - 5/2 at BetVictor

Toni Kroos to make an impact on his Germany return Toni Kroos has come out of international retirement and is expected to play a central role for Germany at Euro 2024 this summer. The central midfielder has enjoyed a renaissance at Real Madrid this season with Kroos featuring 28 times in LaLiga for the Spanish champions-elect. Germany need Kroos to pull the strings for them in the centre of the pitch. Kroos, however, will also be a goal threat for Germany with his shooting from outside the penalty box. He is averaging 1.2 shots per game in LaLiga this season.

Nagelsmann does have a number of top-quality options in central midfield. Ilkay Gundogan is enjoying a positive season at Barcelona, despite the Catalans' struggles, with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic also included in the squad. Against France, however, Nagelsmann will surely give Kroos a chance to get reacclimatised to international football, particularly with Pavlovic a young prospect and Kimmich most likely to start on the right side of the defence. We're backing Kroos at 10/3 to register over 0.5 shots on target at Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Saturday. France vs Germany Tip 3: Toni Kroos over 0.5 shots on target - 10/3 at bet365

