France vs Germany predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

France vs Germany predictions
- Olivier Giroud anytime scorer - 7/4 at bet365
- France to win and both teams to score - 5/2 at BetVictor
- Toni Kroos over 0.5 shots on target - 10/3 at bet365
Germany travel to France on Saturday to face Les Bleus seeking a positive performance to boost morale ahead of hosting Euro 2024 on home soil (8pm, ViaPlay Sports 1).
The 2014 World Cup winners have been well below par in recent times, winning just three of their last 11 friendly matches.
France, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last 10 matches since the 2022 World Cup final, although that one defeat came in a friendly away to Germany last September.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Didier Deschamps side are one of the leading contenders in the Euro 2024 odds and they have a good chance to send out a message to their rivals for the crown against the host nation.
Football betting sites have made France firm favourites to win on Saturday, but Germany have quality and can’t be counted out.
Olivier Giroud to extend France scoring record
With 56 goals to his name, Olivier Giroud is France’s all-time top scorer and will be a goal threat against Germany this weekend.
Betting apps have priced Kylian Mbappe at 5/4 to find the back of the net at any time, but Giroud might be a better bet at 7/4 given his impressive record at international level.
France boast one of the strongest attacking lines in international football while Germany have conceded at least once in each of the last 10 matches they have played. Les Bleus will have opportunities in front of goal.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Giroud has scored 12 times in 26 Serie A matches for AC Milan this season, but the 37-year-old has always found his best form for France. With Antoine Griezmann out through injury, Giroud is expected to be handed the start.
There aren’t many better centre forwards in the air than Giroud and betting sites have priced him at 5/1 to score a header against Germany.
France vs Germany Tip 1: Olivier Giroud anytime scorer - 7/4 at bet365
Both teams to find the net in France victory
Germany have struggled for defensive solidity in recent times, but Julian Nagelsmann still has a number of top quality attacking options to deploy.
Nagelsmann is expected to experiment with his lineup with Euro 2024 on the horizon and so Saturday’s match could see a number of young players and outsiders given a chance.
Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Deniz Undav, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jan-Niklas Beste and Maximilian Beier have all been handed their first call-up to the Germany squad and will be keen to make a good first impression on Nagelsmann.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
This experimentation makes it difficult to predict who exactly could pose a threat for Germany, but Nagelsmann’s team have scored seven goals in their last three outings. France will have their hands full against them.
Leroy Sane will be missing through suspension, but the likes of Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller all enter the March international window in good form at club level.
New betting sites have priced Niclas Fullkrug (3/1) as the most likely Germany player to score on Saturday, but it might be wiser to back France to win in a game where both teams find the net.
France vs Germany Tip 2: France to win and both teams to score - 5/2 at BetVictor
Toni Kroos to make an impact on his Germany return
Toni Kroos has come out of international retirement and is expected to play a central role for Germany at Euro 2024 this summer.
The central midfielder has enjoyed a renaissance at Real Madrid this season with Kroos featuring 28 times in LaLiga for the Spanish champions-elect. Germany need Kroos to pull the strings for them in the centre of the pitch.
Kroos, however, will also be a goal threat for Germany with his shooting from outside the penalty box. He is averaging 1.2 shots per game in LaLiga this season.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Nagelsmann does have a number of top-quality options in central midfield. Ilkay Gundogan is enjoying a positive season at Barcelona, despite the Catalans' struggles, with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic also included in the squad.
Against France, however, Nagelsmann will surely give Kroos a chance to get reacclimatised to international football, particularly with Pavlovic a young prospect and Kimmich most likely to start on the right side of the defence.
We're backing Kroos at 10/3 to register over 0.5 shots on target at Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Saturday with bet365.
France vs Germany Tip 3: Toni Kroos over 0.5 shots on target - 10/3 at bet365
How to get free bets on football
You can secure free bets on football and other promotions by signing up for gambling sites online.
Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in free bets for signing up, depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and betting £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens or greater.
Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets to use on football, paid out in six installments of £5. Users can also gain access to Parimatch's online casino.
Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch's sign-up offer before joining up. With all bets, gamble responsibly.
Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.