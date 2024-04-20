Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Liverpool can move above City by beating Fulham, and could even reach the summit if Arsenal fail to beat Wolves on Saturday night, but the mood on Merseyside is bleak, to say the least. Sunday's opponents Fulham have been hit and miss in the top flight throughout the campaign, but they did beat West Ham last week and have the capabilities to compound Liverpool's woes. After disrupting the Hammers’ bid to qualify for Europe next season, the Cottagers will be looking to play the role of spoilers once more against the Reds. Despite their recent woes, Liverpool are still favourites with to win at Craven Cottage, but it won’t be an easy game for Klopp’s men.

Established 2017 Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip: Title contenders may need to dig deep Liverpool’s attacking woes have cost them dearly of late, and they endured another frustrating night in Bergamo in front of goal, despite taking the lead through Mohamed Salah’s penalty. Even the great Egyptian has been off the boil since his return from injury, while Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, among others, have all been culpable for the Reds’ inability to capitalise on their chances in front of goal. How they didn’t find the net at least once against Crystal Palace last week is anyone’s guess, while their build-up play against Atalanta was lacklustre, particularly in the second half. They look like a team that are out on their feet after a hectic campaign, while the emotional pressure of wanting to send Klopp off on a high note appears to have gotten the better of them.

have pushed them out at 6/1 to win the Premier League after their recent stumbles. Fulham have won three of their last five at home and did play Liverpool tough in their EFL Cup semi-final tie in January, the Reds winning 2-1 at Anfield before a 1-1 draw in the second leg at Craven Cottage. Silva’s men can be dangerous customers on their day, but the Reds could take heart from Newcastle and Aston Villa’s recent performances in west London. The Villans and Magpies were far from their best but dug out narrow wins. We’re backing Liverpool to emulate those successes and keep the title race alive with a win by a one goal margin at 3/1 with . Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win by one goal – 3/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction: Diaz to net again at Craven Cottage Diaz scored an important goal at Craven Cottage earlier in the campaign when the sides met in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final. His effort put Liverpool into a two-goal lead on aggregate that the Cottagers were unable to overhaul, despite a late goal from Issa Diop. However, the Colombia international has not quite hit the heights of previous campaigns, especially in the Premier League. He's had his issues in the final third of late, spurning several chances to beat Manchester City last month.

Diaz has scored against Brighton and Manchester United since, but his goal tally of eight strikes is still below his expected goals (xG) of 10, suggesting that he has been far from clinical this season. The 27-year-old does not shy away from the ball and has registered at least one effort at goal in his last 17 Premier League games. Salah will draw the attention of the Fulham defence, so there will be opportunities for Diaz to exploit. have the Colombian well down their list of potential scorers, and we like the value of his odds as a 9/4 shot with to score any time. Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 2: Luis Diaz to score any time – 9/4 BetVictor

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Fulham vs Liverpool betting: Muniz to keep Liverpool honest Liverpool’s clean sheet against Atalanta was their first in nine games in all competitions, suggesting that Fulham can get at the Reds. Rodrigo Muniz will be at the forefront of their attacking play in the final third. The Brazilian has been one of the surprise success stories of the season and a welcome one for the Cottagers. After struggling for goals at the start of the campaign, Fulham signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea in January. However, they needn't have dipped into the transfer market with Muniz forcing his way into the team before reeling off a run of eight goals in nine Premier League games, including braces against Bournemouth and Tottenham.

The 22-year-old has proven a handful, utilising his strength and speed, while showing a relentless spirit in his battle with centre-backs. He has registered at least one shot on target in his last 12 Premier League games and has recorded multiple efforts on target in six of those matches. For that reason, we’re backing Muniz to record at least two shots on target at odds of 3/1 with bet365. Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Rodrigo Muniz over 1.5 shots on target – 3/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets on Fulham vs Liverpool You can unlock and more for wagering on Fulham vs Liverpool and other Premier League matches by signing up for online. BetMGM are offering new customers £40 in free bets for registering, depositing £10 and betting £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Read all the terms and conditions of BetMGM’s welcome offer before creating your account. If you do bet on Fulham vs Liverpool or any other sport, gamble responsibly.