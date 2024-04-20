Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets

Liverpool are in dire need of a win against Fulham to keep their Premier League title hopes alive
Last Updated: 20th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips 

Liverpool are in salvage mode after crashing out of the Europa League and head to Fulham on Sunday knowing three points is a must to remain in the title race (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Reds beat Atalanta 1-0 on the night in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final, but the damage was already done from their defeat at Anfield as they lost the tie 3-1 on aggregate. 

From the prospect of sending Jurgen Klopp off by winning a famous quadruple six weeks ago, Liverpool’s hopes of adding to their League Cup triumph seem slim after being eliminated from both the FA Cup and Europa League.  

Their Premier League title chances suffered a huge blow in a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last week, leaving them two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool can move above City by beating Fulham, and could even reach the summit if Arsenal fail to beat Wolves on Saturday night, but the mood on Merseyside is bleak, to say the least. 

Sunday's opponents Fulham have been hit and miss in the top flight throughout the campaign, but they did beat West Ham last week and have the capabilities to compound Liverpool's woes.  

After disrupting the Hammers’ bid to qualify for Europe next season, the Cottagers will be looking to play the role of spoilers once more against the Reds. 

Despite their recent woes, Liverpool are still favourites with football betting sites to win at Craven Cottage, but it won’t be an easy game for Klopp’s men.

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip: Title contenders may need to dig deep

Liverpool’s attacking woes have cost them dearly of late, and they endured another frustrating night in Bergamo in front of goal, despite taking the lead through Mohamed Salah’s penalty. 

Even the great Egyptian has been off the boil since his return from injury, while Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, among others, have all been culpable for the Reds’ inability to capitalise on their chances in front of goal.  

How they didn’t find the net at least once against Crystal Palace last week is anyone’s guess, while their build-up play against Atalanta was lacklustre, particularly in the second half. 

They look like a team that are out on their feet after a hectic campaign, while the emotional pressure of wanting to send Klopp off on a high note appears to have gotten the better of them.

Betting sites have pushed them out at 6/1 to win the Premier League after their recent stumbles. 

Fulham have won three of their last five at home and did play Liverpool tough in their EFL Cup semi-final tie in January, the Reds winning 2-1 at Anfield before a 1-1 draw in the second leg at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s men can be dangerous customers on their day, but the Reds could take heart from Newcastle and Aston Villa’s recent performances in west London.

The Villans and Magpies were far from their best but dug out narrow wins. We’re backing Liverpool to emulate those successes and keep the title race alive with a win by a one goal margin at 3/1 with bet365

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win by one goal – 3/1 bet365 

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction: Diaz to net again at Craven Cottage 

Diaz scored an important goal at Craven Cottage earlier in the campaign when the sides met in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final. 

His effort put Liverpool into a two-goal lead on aggregate that the Cottagers were unable to overhaul, despite a late goal from Issa Diop.  

However, the Colombia international has not quite hit the heights of previous campaigns, especially in the Premier League. He's had his issues in the final third of late, spurning several chances to beat Manchester City last month.

Diaz has scored against Brighton and Manchester United since, but his goal tally of eight strikes is still below his expected goals (xG) of 10, suggesting that he has been far from clinical this season. 

The 27-year-old does not shy away from the ball and has registered at least one effort at goal in his last 17 Premier League games.  

Salah will draw the attention of the Fulham defence, so there will be opportunities for Diaz to exploit. Betting apps have the Colombian well down their list of potential scorers, and we like the value of his odds as a 9/4 shot with BetVictor to score any time. 

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 2: Luis Diaz to score any time – 9/4 BetVictor

Fulham vs Liverpool betting: Muniz to keep Liverpool honest 

Liverpool’s clean sheet against Atalanta was their first in nine games in all competitions, suggesting that Fulham can get at the Reds. Rodrigo Muniz will be at the forefront of their attacking play in the final third. 

The Brazilian has been one of the surprise success stories of the season and a welcome one for the Cottagers. 

After struggling for goals at the start of the campaign, Fulham signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea in January.

However, they needn't have dipped into the transfer market with Muniz forcing his way into the team before reeling off a run of eight goals in nine Premier League games, including braces against Bournemouth and Tottenham.

The 22-year-old has proven a handful, utilising his strength and speed, while showing a relentless spirit in his battle with centre-backs.  

He has registered at least one shot on target in his last 12 Premier League games and has recorded multiple efforts on target in six of those matches. For that reason, we’re backing Muniz to record at least two shots on target at odds of 3/1 with bet365. 

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Rodrigo Muniz over 1.5 shots on target – 3/1 bet365

How to get free bets on Fulham vs Liverpool 

You can unlock free bets and more for wagering on Fulham vs Liverpool and other Premier League matches by signing up for gambling sites online. 

BetMGM are offering new customers £40 in free bets for registering, depositing £10 and betting £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. 

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. 

Read all the terms and conditions of BetMGM’s welcome offer before creating your account. If you do bet on Fulham vs Liverpool or any other sport, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 20th April 2024, 08:30 AM

Share:

