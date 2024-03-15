Fulham vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

With Aston Villa away to West Ham the following afternoon, Spurs can increase the pressure on their rivals with a win at Fulham. To make matters worse for Unai Emery and his men, Tottenham have a very good record against their fellow Lilywhites, even at Craven Cottage. With Fulham not having much to play for beyond London pride, will this be an easy victory for the visitors? Here are our predictions for the showdown using the best .

Established 2022 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Fulham vs Tottenham tip: A goal-heavy win for Spurs At this point, any Cottagers fan will highlight that they knocked Spurs out of the EFL Cup at home earlier this season. While that is true, Ange Postecoglou mystifyingly opted to field a weakened side despite his team having no European football to negotiate and then withdrew several of his big guns before the penalty shoot-out. Far more pertinent this weekend is the fact that Spurs have utterly dominated the Premier League head-to-head in recent times. They have won 14 of the last 16 meetings, with Fulham taking a solitary point from the last nine clashes. There’s also the problem of motivation. A mid-table finish is never a bad season for the west London side, but they are 500/1 to be relegated and the same price to finish in the top six. As they are out of the FA Cup, it seems likely that 2023/24 will drift to a conclusion for Fulham.

But this isn’t to say they will roll over. Marco Silva’s men have only suffered two home defeats to teams starting the weekend in the top half of the table, and one of those was to a 91st minute Bruno Fernandes goal. Having beaten Arsenal and held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the EFL Cup at the Cottage, Fulham won’t fear Tottenham. The decisive factor will likely be Tottenham’s record against bottom-half sides. They have 11 wins from 14 games against the teams currently occupying those places. The only defeat occurred to Chelsea, and they were holding them to a draw for a while with only nine men. The billion-dollar Blues have no business being below 10th in any case. There could also be a few goals, even though matches between Fulham and Spurs tend to be low scoring. Just five of Tottenham’s 27 league matches this season haven’t featured at least three goals, and while the reverse fixture was one of them, Postecoglou’s boys lead the division for matches paying out on over 2.5 goals, and we're combining that with a Spurs win for our first pick. Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and over 2.5 goals – 9/5 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Son to shine Tottenham had four different scorers at Villa Park last weekend and three in the victory over Crystal Palace in their last match. Timo Werner and Son Heung-min netted both times, but while the former is performing better than many fans might have expected – especially of Chelsea – the latter is too reliable to ignore in the goal scorer markets on . Except perhaps in this fixture. Son scored the opener when these teams last met but he has a strangely poor record against Fulham.

His strike in October was his first in what was his seventh appearance against them. He has only faced Wolves more times in the Premier League without registering a goal. The Korea Republic international is such a reliable presence in front of goal though. Son has overperformed against his underlying numbers in every season following his first with Tottenham, a level of consistency which is surprisingly rare. He has bagged 14 goals and assisted eight in his last 21 Premier League appearances and can keep that run going by scoring at some point against Fulham. Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 2: Son Heung-min to score anytime – 11/8 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply