Betting > Football

Fulham vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Fulham and Tottenham meet at Craven Cottage in a Premier League clash on Saturday evening
Last Updated: 15th of March 2024
Andrew Beasley
·
Football Writer
Fulham vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tips

Tottenham can move into the top four of the Premier League with a win in their clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Spurs blew open the race for the final remaining guaranteed Champions League spot by hammering Villa 4-0 at Villa Park last Sunday. 

You could have backed them at 6/5 to finish in the top four with football betting sites earlier in the day but 4/6 is now the longest price on offer.

Fulham vs Tottenham odds
Best Odds
March 16th | 5:30pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Fulham Fulham
29.85%
9/4
--
9/4
9/4
23/10
23/10
23/10
Draw
25.64%
17/6
--
14/5
14/5
17/6
14/5
14/5
Tottenham Tottenham
48.78%
1/1
--
21/20
20/21
21/20
21/20
21/20
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
44.44%
--
--
--
--
5/4
6/5
6/5
Under 3.5
59.88%
--
--
--
--
9/14
8/13
4/6
Over 0
85.69%
--
--
1/6
--
--
--
--
Under 0
20.00%
--
--
4/1
--
--
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Fulham Fulham
23/10 Unibet
Draw
17/6 Spreadex
Tottenham Tottenham
21/20 Betway
Over 3.5
5/4 Unibet
Under 3.5
4/6 Bet365
Over 0
1/6 Betway
Under 0
4/1 Betway
With Aston Villa away to West Ham the following afternoon, Spurs can increase the pressure on their rivals with a win at Fulham.

To make matters worse for Unai Emery and his men, Tottenham have a very good record against their fellow Lilywhites, even at Craven Cottage. With Fulham not having much to play for beyond London pride, will this be an easy victory for the visitors?

Here are our predictions for the showdown using the best Premier League odds.

Fulham vs Tottenham tip: A goal-heavy win for Spurs

At this point, any Cottagers fan will highlight that they knocked Spurs out of the EFL Cup at home earlier this season. 

While that is true, Ange Postecoglou mystifyingly opted to field a weakened side despite his team having no European football to negotiate and then withdrew several of his big guns before the penalty shoot-out.

Far more pertinent this weekend is the fact that Spurs have utterly dominated the Premier League head-to-head in recent times. They have won 14 of the last 16 meetings, with Fulham taking a solitary point from the last nine clashes. 

There’s also the problem of motivation. A mid-table finish is never a bad season for the west London side, but they are 500/1 to be relegated and the same price to finish in the top six. As they are out of the FA Cup, it seems likely that 2023/24 will drift to a conclusion for Fulham.

Premier League Top 4 odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Arsenal
98.52%
--
1/200
--
1/250
--
1/250
1/66
Liverpool
98.52%
--
1/66
--
1/250
--
1/250
1/200
Man City
98.52%
--
1/66
--
1/500
--
1/200
1/66
Tottenham
61.92%
1/2
4/7
--
4/7
10/17
1/2
8/13
Aston Villa
38.17%
8/5
11/8
--
11/8
5/4
13/8
5/4
Teams Best Odds
Arsenal
1/66 Bet365
Liverpool
1/66 BetVictor
Man City
1/66 Bet365
Tottenham
8/13 Bet365
Aston Villa
13/8 William Hill
But this isn’t to say they will roll over. Marco Silva’s men have only suffered two home defeats to teams starting the weekend in the top half of the table, and one of those was to a 91st minute Bruno Fernandes goal. 

Having beaten Arsenal and held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the EFL Cup at the Cottage, Fulham won’t fear Tottenham. The decisive factor will likely be Tottenham’s record against bottom-half sides. 

They have 11 wins from 14 games against the teams currently occupying those places. The only defeat occurred to Chelsea, and they were holding them to a draw for a while with only nine men. The billion-dollar Blues have no business being below 10th in any case.

There could also be a few goals, even though matches between Fulham and Spurs tend to be low scoring. 

Just five of Tottenham’s 27 league matches this season haven’t featured at least three goals, and while the reverse fixture was one of them, Postecoglou’s boys lead the division for matches paying out on over 2.5 goals, and we're combining that with a Spurs win for our first pick.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and over 2.5 goals – 9/5 with BoyleSports

Son to shine

Tottenham had four different scorers at Villa Park last weekend and three in the victory over Crystal Palace in their last match.

Timo Werner and Son Heung-min netted both times, but while the former is performing better than many fans might have expected – especially of Chelsea –  the latter is too reliable to ignore in the goal scorer markets on betting apps.

Except perhaps in this fixture. Son scored the opener when these teams last met but he has a strangely poor record against Fulham.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
80.00%
1/4
2/9
--
--
4/19
2/9
--
Mohamed Salah
11.11%
7/1
6/1
--
--
8/1
7/1
--
Ollie Watkins
11.11%
7/1
6/1
--
--
8/1
7/1
--
Heung-Min Son
5.26%
18/1
12/1
--
--
16/1
16/1
--
Dominic Solanke
2.94%
20/1
12/1
--
--
33/1
20/1
--
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
1/4 Spreadex
Mohamed Salah
8/1 Unibet
Ollie Watkins
8/1 Unibet
Heung-Min Son
18/1 Spreadex
Dominic Solanke
33/1 Unibet
His strike in October was his first in what was his seventh appearance against them. He has only faced Wolves more times in the Premier League without registering a goal.

The Korea Republic international is such a reliable presence in front of goal though. Son has overperformed against his underlying numbers in every season following his first with Tottenham, a level of consistency which is surprisingly rare. 

He has bagged 14 goals and assisted eight in his last 21 Premier League appearances and can keep that run going by scoring at some point against Fulham.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 2: Son Heung-min to score anytime – 11/8 with BoyleSports

Palhinha in the book

There are several reasons for us to think Joao Palhinha will receive a booking in this match. Firstly, Tottenham have seen the joint-most opponents shown yellow cards in the Premier League this season, at an average of 2.7 per game.

Referee Rob Jones is unafraid to flash a little yellow either. He is averaging over four cards per game since the start of 2022/23 and 14 of his 16 top flight matches this season have paid out on over 3.5 cards.

Premier League Top Half Finish odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Tottenham
99.01%
--
--
--
--
--
--
1/100
Man Utd
98.52%
--
--
--
--
1/100
--
1/66
Chelsea
89.29%
1/18
--
1/11
--
1/10
2/17
1/10
Newcastle
83.33%
1/12
--
1/5
--
2/17
2/17
1/8
Brighton
73.31%
1/3
--
4/11
--
5/16
1/4
1/3
Teams Best Odds
Tottenham
1/100 Bet365
Man Utd
1/66 Bet365
Chelsea
2/17 William Hill
