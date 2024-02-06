Hibernian vs Celtic predictions: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bets

Hibernian vs Celtic predictions Celtic -1 Asian handicap - 21/40 at bet365

Total home goals under 0.5 - 5/4 at BetUK Celtic travel to Edinburgh to take on Hibernian on Wednesday night with Brendan Rodgers’ team under pressure to return to winning ways (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The defending Scottish Premiership champions were held to a 1-1 draw by managerless Aberdeen on Saturday, opening the door for rivals Rangers to close the gap at the top of the table.

Hibernian enter Wednesday’s fixture in poor form having lost their last two home matches by a scoreline of 3-0 to Rangers and St Mirren respectively. Hibs boss Nick Montgomery might be under even more pressure than Rodgers. have priced Celtic as heavy favourites to claim three points, but their recent form suggests that it might not be straightforward.

Celtic to respond strongly to recent criticism Celtic have failed to meet the standards they set for themselves over the last two seasons under Ange Postecoglou, but they still have a good record of responding well to setbacks this term. Indeed, the last time Celtic dropped points in the Scottish Premiership - a 2-0 home defeat to Hearts - they went on a six-match winning run in all competitions. While Celtic were well below par against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday, they have scored over 2.5 goals in three of their last five matches played away from home. They remain a team that can flex their attacking muscle.

Injuries and absences due to the Asian Cup have disrupted Celtic’s lineup, but the Hoops still boast the most dangerous attack in the league while Hibernian have conceded more goals than any other Scottish Premiership side. have priced Celtic -1 Asian handicap at 21/40 with which could be worthwhile considering the dreadful form Hibs are currently in. This bet pays out if Celtic win by two goals or more. Hibernian vs Celtic Tip 1: Celtic -1 Asian handicap - 21/40 at bet365

Kuhn to continue good first impression Nicolas Kuhn hasn’t started a match since joining Celtic from Rapid Vienna in the January transfer window, but that hasn’t prevented the German from making an impact. His goal off the bench earned Celtic a point away to Aberdeen on Saturday and so there’s strong reason to believe Kuhn will start Wednesday’s match against Hibernian. Adam Idah could also be in line for his first start after joining Celtic in January, although Kyogo Furuhashi is likely still Rodgers’ first-choice centre forward despite struggling to find his best scoring form this season.

Kuhn is more likely than Idah to be given the nod from the start with Liel Abada not in the best of form at the moment on the right side of the Celtic attack. Rodgers has spoken about the need for Celtic to play with more confidence in the attacking third and Kuhn showed signs of doing this even as the Hoops toiled against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. The Hoops manager could reward him with an opportunity from the start. rate Kuhn’s chances of scoring highly, although he is still listed behind the likes of Kyogo, Idah and Matt O’Riley. Hibernian vs Celtic Tip 2: Nicolas Kuhn to score any time - 21/10 at 10Bet

Hibernian’s scoring troubles to be aggravated Montgomery has some questions to answer to prove he is the right man for the job at Easter Road with Hibernian winless in their last six Scottish Premiership matches. Hibs have a number of problems to solve, including one that concerns their lack of firepower in front of goal over the last two months. Indeed, Hibernian have drawn a blank in three of their last four league matches at Easter Road and changing this trend against one of the stingiest defensive units in the division will be a challenge.

Elie Youan has struggled to find consistent form this season while Dylan Vente has done little to suggest he can be Hibernian’s first-choice centre forward in the long term. Meanwhile, new signings Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida have yet to bed in. There are so many moving parts in the Hibernian squad right now it’s unsurprising they are struggling to hurt opposition teams. agree that Hibernian are unlikely to rack up the goals against Celtic. There is, however, still value in backing the hosts to blank again. Hibernian vs Celtic Tip 3: Total home goals under 0.5 - 5/4 at BetUK

