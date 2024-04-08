Leeds vs Sunderland betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Jack Clarke over 1 shot on target – 15/4 William Hill Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes took a major blow at the weekend and they will look to get back on track against Sunderland on Tuesday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry, failing to take advantage of Ipswich’s slip up in the East Anglian derby against Norwich in the early Saturday kick-off. Leicester moved above both teams back to the Championship summit after overcoming Birmingham, leaving the race for promotion wide open heading into the stretch run. Daniel Farke’s men and the Foxes have the chance to pile on the pressure on Ipswich, playing on Tuesday evening rather than Wednesday.

Leeds face a Sunderland side that have won only one of their last 10, although it did come in their last road outing against Cardiff. The Black Cats have fallen away in the second half of the season after sacking both Tony Mowbray and his successor Michael Beale. Mike Dodds has overseen a steady decline in his side’s form, but Jack Clarke’s return to fitness could give his former club a scare. The Whites are odds-on to beat Sunderland with , and you can find a price of 9/1 for the Black Cats to record a double over Farke’s side having beaten them in the reverse fixture.

Leeds to maintain dominant Elland Road form Leeds have been outstanding on home soil this season. They’ve won 16 out of 20 Championship games at Elland Road, dropping only eight points in the campaign. It has been the foundation of their promotion bid, winning five straight ahead of the visit of the Black Cats. Hull tested their resolve last time out by equalising after Sam Byram’s opener. But, the Whites put on a late show courtesy of a penalty from Crysencio Summerville and a strike from Dan James to secure the three points. After missing the opportunity to move ahead of Ipswich at the weekend, Farke will not want his side to fail again. They were off the boil at the back in the defeat to Coventry. Ellis Simms and Haji Wright exposed the Whites with two clinical finishes. Leeds dominated possession, boasting 70 per cent of the ball at the Coventry Building Society Arena, but could not make it count until the latter stages when Joel Piroe eventually found the net. It wasn’t enough for the Whites and it puts pressure on the Sunderland game.

However, the Black Cats have been woefully out of form, winning only one of their last 10. The second season back in the Championship has been underwhelming for a side that finished sixth last term and were seemingly in play-off contention once more. But, they’ve fallen away since sacking both Mowbray and Beale, with Dodds being unable to lift his team back towards relevance. Sunderland can look to their lack of goalscoring options outside of Clarke for their slump. Although injuries have hit hard, the club have not found a consistent option up front as their young forwards have struggled, combining for only three goals between them. Jobe Bellingham will be pressed into action in the final third again, and he scored the winner when the sides met in December. Leeds have been dominant at home and a Sunderland side with little to play for will not be expected to put up resistance. After looking at , we’re backing the Whites to take care of business with a win and a clean sheet in the process at odds of 13/10 with BetVictor. Leeds vs Sunderland Tip 1: Leeds to win to nil – 13/10 BetVictor

James to make decisive impact James scored the third in Leeds’ win over Hull in their last outing at Elland Road and he could be primed for another goal contribution against the Black Cats. The Whites have scored in their last 20 games in all competition. West Brom were the last side to stop Leeds from finding the back of the net in December, although Sunderland also shut them out at the Stadium of Light in the reverse fixture. Expect the game to follow a similar pattern to that contest as Dodds was also in charge of that game before he handed the reins to Beale. Sunderland sat back and absorbed pressure and on that evening with Bellingham’s goal the decisive factor. However, Leeds did have their opportunities and Piroe among others could have scored for the Whites.

The Black Cats have kept clean sheets in three of their last five, but have also shipped five to Blackburn and four to Southampton in that period. They’ve had trouble containing teams with speed on the flanks, particularly down their left where Callum Styles and former Leeds defender Leo Hjelde have been exposed. Aji Alese returned from the bench against Bristol City, but whether he’s ready to play a full 90 minutes remains to be seen. James could be primed for a productive day down the right flank. The Wales international has scored in each of his last three home matches, and he provided an assist in his previous two against Leicester and Norwich. We’re backing him to make an impact in this one with a goal or an assist at odds of 8/11 with . Leeds vs Sunderland Tip 2: Daniel James to score or assist – 8/11 bet365

Clarke to showcase his talent against former club Clarke has been Sunderland’s standout this season. The club would be in a sorry position without the winger, which was highlighted in his six-week absence with an ankle injury. He returned to action off the bench in their 5-1 hammering at the hands of Blackburn before starting against Bristol City at the weekend. He was once again at the driving force of Sunderland’s attacking play down the left flank. On another day he could have easily bagged a brace, registering two shots on target, and a couple of assists as Bellingham was denied by an inspired Max O’Leary at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke has come a long way since he left Leeds for Tottenham in 2019. After his career looked to be heading in the wrong direction, the 23-year-old has come to life during his spell with Sunderland and will likely be on the move to the Premier League in the summer. Leeds could well look at Clarke for a potential signing if they do return to the top flight and it would not be a surprise to see him to make his former club take notice with a couple of efforts at goal. Clarke has registered two shots on target in three of his last four starts, and we’re taking a price with of 15/4 for him to achieve the feat at Elland Road. Leeds vs Sunderland Tip 3: Jack Clarke over 1 shot on target – 15/4 William Hill

