Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets

Leicester vs Southampton predictions
- Over 3.5 goals – 5/4 10Bet
- Jamie Vardy first goal scorer – 5/1 BoyleSports
- Under 5.5 total cards – 8/11 bet365
Leicester and Southampton collide in huge battle at the top of the Championship on Tuesday evening, where a win could secure promotion back to the Premier League for the Foxes (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Enzo Maresca’s men clinched a huge victory on Saturday over West Brom to end a run of back-to-back defeats and move four points clear ahead of Leeds in third place.
The Whites are playing Middlesbrough on Monday and a defeat for the Yoekshiremen would pave the way for Leicester to punch their ticket back to the top flight by beating the Saints.
Russell Martin’s side saw their promotion hopes take a hit at the weekend. After closing in on their rivals with a run of three straight wins, Southampton were stunned by a second half comeback from Cardiff City, and the 2-1 defeat put them on the brink in the race for a top two finish.
They need to beat Leicester to have any hope of avoiding the lottery of the play-offs, although history has not been kind to them in this fixture in the past.
The Foxes are favourites with football betting sites, but given they’ve had several stumbles of late, the Saints’ price of 49/20 is certainly worth considering.
Leicester vs Southampton tips: High scoring affair at the King Power
Games between these sides are rarely dull. Can anyone forget the nine goals Leicester put past the Saints at St Mary’s Stadium in 2019 in a record defeat for the south coast outfit?
Leicester were comfortable winners on their most recent visit to the south coast too, beating Southampton 4-1 back in September.
The Foxes were flying at the time of that win but the Championship is a marathon, not a sprint, and both they and Southampton have had their fair share of setbacks in recent months.
Leicester showed resolve to dig out a 2-1 win over West Brom last time out, but they were far from convincing as the Baggies missed several good chances. Jamie Vardy found his scoring touch after missing a first-half penalty to ease the tension at the King Power Stadium.
Still, there is work to do to seal their Premier League return.
The Saints endured familiar defensive failings under pressure against Cardiff as they surrendered three points on the road.
Martin’s men are a compelling side to watch going forward, and have only been shut out on three occasions in the Championship this season, but their defensive lapses are likely going to cost them automatic promotion.
Three of the last five games between these sides have featured four goals or more.
Given the way Southampton have played throughout the season, and Leicester’s shaky defensive display on Saturday, we could be treated to a high-scoring game. Betting sites have various goal lines available, but over 3.5 goals at odds of 5/4 with 10Bet may be the best option.
Leicester vs Southampton Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals – 5/4 10Bet
Vardy to deliver the goods
Vardy has not been at his clinical best this season, although he still has 15 goals to his name. At the age of 37, his powers are certainly on the wane and he’s not the player he was when he fired Leicester to their infamous Premier League title run in 2015/16.
However, Vardy has proven that he can still score important goals, making up for a missed first-half penalty to notch the decisive strike to see off the Baggies last time out.
Four of his last five goals have earned Leicester five points, which could well be the difference between Premier League and Championship football next season.
Vardy also has a decent record against Southampton. In 20 appearances in all competitions, he has scored seven times and created another three, scoring a hat-trick in the infamous 9-0 drubbing.
Maresca has carefully managed Vardy’s fitness and he was a doubt for the West Brom game but came through and delivered for his team.
The Foxes may need one last effort from their talisman to get them over the line and with Patson Daka struggling in front of goal, Maresca is likely to give the veteran the start once more against the Saints.
Betting apps have Vardy as the favourite to score the first goal and in the any time scorer market, and we’re inclined to agree.
Since he notched the opener in the reverse fixture, we’re taking him to break the deadlock at 5/1 with BoyleSports.
Leicester vs Southampton Tip 2: Jamie Vardy first goal scorer – 5/1 BoyleSports
Cards on the agenda?
Southampton have been one of the most penalised teams in the Championship, collecting 98 yellow cards and three reds this season.
Sekou Mara wasn’t sent off against Watford, but picked up a retrospective three-game ban for an off the ball incident. Discipline has been an issue under Martin, but he will hope that his side can keep their cool under pressure in a season-defining match.
The Saints have picked up fewer cards on the road than at home, so that is a factor to consider on gambling sites if considering a wager on the card markets.
Referee Robert Madley officiated the reverse fixture and sent off Kamaldeen Sulemana in the dying stages. He also brandished six yellow cards, although Leicester were the main offenders with four cautions.
There's little doubt this will be a tense game between two promotion rivals, but we’re not expecting a lack of discipline. We’re taking under total 5.5 cards for this one at 8/11 with bet365.
Leicester vs Southampton Tip 3: Under 5.5 total cards – 8/11 bet365
How to get free bets on Leicester vs Southampton
By signing up for new betting sites you can unlock free bets and further promotions for wagering on Leicester vs Southampton.
TalkSPORT BET are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering £30 in free bets to new customers.
All you have to do is sign up using our link below, opt in to the promotion, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on any sport on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.
Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets paid out in three instalments of £10.
Read all the terms and conditions of talkSPORT BET’s offer before signing up. With all bets, gamble responsibly.
Last Updated: 22nd April 2024, 03:36 PM