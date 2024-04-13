Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets

Liverpool's next challenge in their Premier League title fight comes from a home game with Crystal Palace
Last Updated: 13th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace betting tips 

Liverpool could be two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race before kick-off against Crystal Palace on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Reds' slip up in their 2-2 draw at Manchester United last week allowed City to close the gap to one point and Arsenal pressed ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men to reach the Premier League summit.  

The Cityzens will get the first chance to strike the next blow in the race for the crown on Saturday against Luton, while the Reds are forced to wait nearly 24 hours before getting then chance to respond against Palace.  

Pep Guardiola’s men took care of business in a win over Palace last week, and Liverpool will have to follow suit.

The Reds lacked a clinical edge against United last week and should have won the game in the first half before Mohamed Salah’s late penalty earned them a share of the spoils. 

The game followed a similar pattern of recent results for Klopp’s side, requiring a comeback to defeat Brighton and late efforts to see off Sheffield United. 

Liverpool were completely off the boil in a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, putting their treble hopes in huge jeopardy heading into the second leg.

Despite losing to City last time out, there could be hope for Palace, who have a history of damaging Liverpool’s title hopes.  

But, football betting sites are not so optimistic about the Eagles’ hopes with odds of 13/1 available for them to win on the road, while Liverpool are 2/9 to rack up an important victory that could take them back to the top. 

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tips: Merseysiders to grind out another win 

The Reds’ recent Premier League performances have not been overly convincing. It could be a sign that the pressure of the title race is getting to them in their bid to send Klopp off on a high note.  

They were tense against Brighton, but found a way to edge past the Seagulls before enduring another tight battle in their win over Sheffield United. Just as they did in their FA Cup game against Manchester United, the Reds were all over Erik ten Hag’s men but failed to put them away.  

A mistake from Jarell Quansah allowed Bruno Fernandes to score a stunner before Kobbie Mainoo found the net with a fine finish. Salah ensured that his side would avoid a costly defeat, but the draw has given the Merseysiders no room for error. 

Betting sites have now installed City as favourites for the title in place of the Reds. Liverpool fans remember all too well about how dangerous an opponent Palace can be in a title run-in, throwing away a three-goal lead in the final 11 minutes in an infamous 3-3 draw with the Eagles in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers. 

That was a decade ago though and this current Palace team are winless in 10 league games on the road, losing six of those contests. Oliver Glasner’s men put up a decent fight against City but were overwhelmed by their quality in the final third.  

Liverpool can do the same, but they must be more clinical in front of goal. They’ve been too wasteful in their attacking play over the last month, and it may ultimately cost them the title.  

We believe Liverpool have enough to edge the game, but it could be another tense Anfield occasion with a victory by a one-goal margin over the Eagles priced at 10/3 with bet365

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Liverpool to win by one goal – 10/3 bet365

Salah to break the deadlock 

Salah held his nerve under pressure to net a late penalty to earn Liverpool a point at Old Trafford. However, the Egypt international has not been himself since his return from injury. 

The 31-year-old has scored four in seven after recovering from a hamstring issue, but he has not been at his clinical best, spurning several decent opportunities.  

He’s not alone in Liverpool’s front line, although as an experienced member of the team, Klopp will be looking to him to steer his team-mates through these pressurised games.

Salah does have a fantastic record against Palace. In 10 appearances as a Liverpool player, the forward has notched eight goals and five assists when facing the Eagles.  

He was on point in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park, firing home an equaliser before teeing up Harvey Elliott for a late winner. The Reds need him operating at the peak of his powers for the stretch and we expect that to continue.  

Betting apps show Salah at 4/6 to score any time, but we like the 3/1 on offer with BoyleSports for Salah to score the first goal at Anfield to set the tone for the hosts. 

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Mohamed Salah first goal scorer – 3/1 BoyleSports

Low card count at Anfield 

These two sides rank in the bottom four for yellow cards accumulated in the Premier League this season. 

Only Manchester City and Arsenal have fewer cautions, with Liverpool and Palace each collecting 56 yellow cards in their 31 matches. 

Liverpool have seen a lot of red cards this term as five players have been dismissed, while Palace have just had one player given his marching orders.

Close X
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply