Luton Town vs Manchester City predictions: Premier League odds and betting tips

Luton vs Manchester City predictions
Luton Town came close to taking points off one title challenger on Tuesday and they’ll have another opportunity to bruise another this weekend.
Manchester City will travel to Kenilworth Road on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event) just days after Luton pushed Arsenal all the way in a seven-goal thriller, and after last season’s Treble winners suffered a damaging defeat to Aston Villa.
After a difficult start to the season, Rob Edwards’ team are growing accustomed to the Premier League and have been competitive in a lot of their recent matches.
Despite this, football betting sites have priced City as heavy favourites to claim all three points and end their four-game winless run.
Luton to make a dent in the defending champions
The three goals scored by Luton against Arsenal earlier in the week serve as a warning to Manchester City over what Pep Guardiola and his players will face on Sunday.
While the Hatters have struggled for consistent results, they have found the back of the net in all but one of their last seven league games, including matches against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal.
City have already shown their weakness against opponents that play on the counter attack this season - see their recent performances against Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur - and this should give Luton some encouragement.
Edwards’ team will pose a threat on the break and from set pieces where the physicality of players like Gabriel Osho and Carlton Morris gives Luton something to harness.
Manchester City haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since the 3-0 win over Manchester United at the end of October and both teams to score stands out when examining the Premier League odds for this game.
Phil Foden’s strong scoring form to continue
A four-game winless run in the Premier League hasn’t stopped Phil Foden from finding the back of the net for Man City.
Indeed, the England international has scored two goals in his last three appearances in all competitions, nailing down a starting spot in Guardiola’s team for the time being even with Jack Grealish back from suspension for City’s next fixture.
What’s more, Foden’s last two games have come against teams who have sat deep and asked Manchester City to break them down in a low defensive block.
This is where Foden’s ability in tight spaces frequently comes to the fore and that could be how City find a consistent route to goal against Luton on Sunday. His dribbling skills will make it difficult for the Hatters to defend against the 23-year-old.
We're backing Foden on betting sites to find the net at any time on Sunday.
Jeremy Doku will also be an important part of how Manchester City play against the deep defensive line from Luton and the Belgian has assisted Foden twice already this season.
City’s firepower to overwhelm underdogs Luton
Luton Town have demonstrated their ability to score against high-calibre teams recently, but they have also conceded a lot of goals.
Only Burnley and Sheffield United have conceded more goals than Luton in the Premier League this season while Manchester City have scored the most. This doesn’t bode well for the Hatters.
Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford and Arsenal have all scored over 2.5 goals in their matches against Luton this season and so there’s good reason to believe City will rack up their own scoreline at Kenilworth Road.
City mustered just two shots on target in their defeat to Aston Villa mid-week, but this was out of character for the defending Premier League champions.
Indeed, Manchester City have created more ‘big chances’ (101) than any other team in the Premier League this season and are behind only Liverpool for expected goals in the table after 15 fixtures.
Rodri will also be back from suspension for City this weekend and is expected to slot back into his usual position at the base of the midfield unit.
The Spanish midfielder has missed Manchester City’s last four defeats in all competitions. Rodri gives Guardiola structure in the centre of the pitch and provides a platform for City’s attackers to play with freedom. This was lacking in the defeat to Villa.
