Betting > Football

Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Manchester United and Liverpool face off in a match that has huge ramifications in the Premier League title race
Last Updated: 5th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Man Utd vs Liverpool betting tips 

Liverpool overcame a stern test of their Premier League title credentials against Sheffield United, but the stakes will be raised against Manchester United on Sunday (3.30pm Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Reds saw their dreams of a quadruple ended by United in their FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Old Trafford as Amad Diallo’s late strike dumped them out of the competition.  

Revenge will be firmly on Liverpool’s agenda, although the Reds have not been firing on all cylinders over the Easter period, edging past Brighton and Sheffield United in nervy home victories. 

Jurgen Klopp’s men are favourites in the Premier League odds to win the title, but their hopes of claiming the crown could hinge on the result this Sunday.

United enter the game off the back of a devastating collapse at Chelsea. After going two goals down, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes responded to put the Red Devils ahead. 

However, Cole Palmer struck twice in stoppage time to inflict a damaging defeat on Erik ten Hag’s men, effectively ending any hope of a push for the top four. 

The hosts go into the game as 15/4 underdogs with football betting sites, with Liverpool priced up at around 4/6 to notch another important win in the title race.

Expect goals at Old Trafford 

The FA Cup tie between the sides was a thriller and could have gone either way. Liverpool had chances to wrap up the game in normal time at 2-1 ahead, but Antony’s strike kept the hosts in the match before they edged out the Reds in the last minute of extra time. 

The goalmouth action for both clubs has not stopped since.  

Liverpool had to dig deep twice in home matches against Brighton and Sheffield United. 

They went behind against the Seagulls, while the Blades drew level after Darwin Nunez’s opener. But, Klopp’s men did enough to secure maximum points out of both fixtures, scoring five goals in the process.

United played out late drama in both games since their FA Cup triumph. They should have taken six points from their matches with Brentford and Chelsea, but walked away with one due to dismal defending in the dying stages. 

Ten Hag’s men have conceded three goals or more on 13 occasions in all competitions this season. Their goal difference has dipped into negative figures in the Premier League, highlighting their deficiencies. 

They could hurt Liverpool in the final third if they can match their FA Cup performance, but are likely to be exposed at the other end due to their calamitous defending. 

We’re expecting goals at Old Trafford and we’re going to be bold by backing over 4.5 goals at 2/1 with Betfred. This bet would have paid out in five of the last nine meetings between United and Liverpool. 

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 1: Over 4.5 goals – 2/1 Betfred

Look out for Mac Allister in the final third 

Alexis Mac Allister has to come to the fore for Liverpool in their title surge. When the Reds paid £35m to secure his services from Brighton last summer, people would not have been expecting him to play an influential role in scoring important goals.  

But, the Argentine has delivered for Klopp and his team, scoring a stunner to put Liverpool back in front against the Blades on Thursday, and earned the praise of his manager. He was also on point from the penalty spot against Man City in a real pressure moment in the campaign. When it comes to composure, the midfielder has been on his mettle. 

In the heat of a title battle, players can either ascend or crumble under the strain. It's telling that Mac Allister has either scored or provided an assist in his last six Liverpool games, perhaps using his experience from Argentina’s World Cup win to settle his nerves.

Klopp has looked to him to provide control in the middle of the park, but when his forward line have not been firing on all cylinders, Mac Allister has ensured that his team have remained out in front of their rivals. 

Betting sites have priced him up at 11/2 to score any time, but we’re going to cover our options by backing Mac Allister to score or assist at 13/8 with bet365 to extend his run to seven straight games with a goal involvement. 

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 2: Alexis Mac Allister to score or assist – 13/8 bet365

More late drama for United and Liverpool 

No team has scored more goals in the last 10 minutes of matches than Liverpool this season. 

The Reds have found the net 18 times between the 81st and 90th minute, conceding only three themselves. United, on the other hand, have shipped 11 goals during that period and scored nine.  

Klopp’s men have won a Premier League-high 12 points over the final 15 minutes, which has been a huge factor in their lead over Arsenal and Man City at the top of the table. 

Without those points, the Reds would have been comfortably off the pace. Liverpool have been so effective in the closing stages of matches and continued that theme as Mac Allister’s blast restored their lead over the Blades before Cody Gakpo wrapped up the win.

Tottenham
57.90%
8/11
4/6
--
4/6