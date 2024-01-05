Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa tips: FA Cup preview, predictions, best odds & free bets

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa tips: Aston Villa win & both teams to score - 21/10 at BetUK

Aston Villa/Aston Villa Half Time/Full Time - 7/5 at SpreadEx Middlesbrough host high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday with Unai Emery’s team keen to give themselves another shot at silverware. Villa are currently sitting second in the Premier League table and also have a Europa Conference League last 16 tie to look forward to. An FA Cup run would add to the sense of this being a special season for the club.

Boro, meanwhile, have won four of their last six matches in all competitions and could be dangerous opponents. have priced Aston Villa as heavy favourites to make the FA Cup fourth round, although Michael Carrick’s team shouldn’t be written off.

Both teams to score, but Villa to edge it While Aston Villa are undoubtedly enjoying an excellent season, they enter Saturday’s match at the Riverside Stadium in patchy form. Emery’s team have won just two of their last five matches in all competitions and have won just one of their last three away games. Villa haven’t kept a clean sheet since the 1-0 victory over Arsenal in early December, giving Middlesbrough hope that they will be able to harm the Premier League visitors. Boro have found the back of the net at least once in five of their last six home matches. They have a 50 per cent win rate in front of their own fans this season, but Carrick’s team have goals in them.

The same could be said of Aston Villa, who have scored five times in their last two outings. Historically, this is a fixture that favours Aston Villa who have won six of the last seven meetings with Boro at the Riverside. Of course, this statistic counts for next to nothing when the two teams haven't been in the same division for five years, but nonetheless - it underlines Aston Villa's status as favourites.

Jacob Ramsey returning to form Emery will surely be tempted to rotate his Aston Villa squad somewhat for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough. This doesn't mean the Spanish manager isn't taking the FA Cup seriously, it's just that Villa are fighting on several fronts this season and Emery must be smart in managing the minutes of some of his best players. Jacob Ramsey, however, could be in line for a start as he continues his recovery from an injury that sidelined him for the majority of 2023. Ramsey has started Villa's last four Premier League games and is starting to find the form again that earned himself a reputation as one of England's best young midfielders. The 22-year-old still needs game time, though, meaning he is expected to start Saturday's FA Cup match against Boro when others – such as Ollie Watkins and John McGinn – might be rested from the start.

Villa to control game from early on Aston Villa's biggest strength under Emery this season has been in their midfield unit which is now considered one of the best in the Premier League. Douglas Luiz and McGinn have given Villa presence in the centre of the pitch with both players chipping in on the attacking side of things - their runs from deep can be very difficult for opposition defenders to track. Middlesbrough are currently ranked ninth for average possession share per match in the Championship this season and there's a good chance they will see a fair amount of the ball on Saturday. However, this will play into the hands of Aston Villa, who like to use their midfield as a valve to release the ball into attacking areas of the pitch at speed. This is where Boro – notorious for being vulnerable at the back – could be picked off. Carrick is expected to match up against Aston Villa in a 4-2-3-1 shape, which has been his favoured formation this season. This, however, could limit Boro's chances considering Villa's talent advantage.

