Next Charlton manager odds: Alex Neil favourite to replace Michael Appleton

Alex Neil is odds-on with to replace Michael Appleton as Charlton manager. Appleton was sacked following the Addicks’ last-gasp defeat to Northampton Town at The Valley, extending their winless run to 12 matches in all competitions. The 48-year-old was only appointed in September following the dismissal of Dean Holden, but he failed to rectify issues on the field, winning only eight of his 28 matches in charge. Appleton leaves the club only four points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place in League One after failing to record a league victory since November. Neil has emerged as the favourite to replace Appleton, although there are a strong list of contenders tipped to take the Addicks role.

Charlton Next Manager Odds Alex Neil - 4/5

- 4/5 Nathan Jones - 2/1

- 2/1 Michael Duff – 4/1

– 4/1 Nigel Pearson – 6/1

– 6/1 Neil Warnock - 6/1

- 6/1 John Eustace – 8/1

– 8/1 Damien Duff - 10/1

- 10/1 Jason Duell - 10/1

- 10/1 Gareth Ainsworth – 16/1

– 16/1 Mark Bonner – 16/1

– 16/1 Paddy McCarthy – 16/1

Neil the new frontrunner to replace Appleton Neil has come from nowhere into the favourite for the role at 4/5 with BetVictor. The Scot has credentials in League One having steered Sunderland out of the division through the play-offs in 2022 and would seemingly fit the bill for the Addicks to shore up results. Neil departed Sunderland soon after winning promotion to the Championship to join Stoke. However, he endured a difficult time at the bet365 Stadium. Despite signing numerous players, he struggled to lift the club out of the bottom half of the table. He was subsequently sacked in December, leaving the Potters languishing above the relegation zone. Neil needs to rebuild his reputation after his disappointing spell with Stoke and dropping back into League One might be the best available option for the Scot. However, it would also represent a risk for the Addicks for a manager who flattered to deceive with his tactics and approach in the transfer market in his last role.

Another former Stoke manager in the frame Nathan Jones also experienced a tough time in the Potteries, but has odds of 2/1 with Parimatch to become Charlton's next manager. Jones has been out of work since February 2023 after being sacked by Southampton. He won just one of the club's eight Premier League games during his ill-fated tenure. The Welshman has struggled in management outside of his time with Luton Town. Jones won promotion with the Hatters to League One in 2018, and then had the club positioned well in the third tier before leaving for Stoke in 2019. He returned to Kenilworth Road in 2020 after winning only six of his 38 games in charge of the Potters. Once again he performed well with the Hatters, engineering a play-off run in the Championship that fell narrowly short in the semi-finals. Southampton came calling in November 2022, but his tenure lasted only 14 games in all competitions. The Welshman is another man that needs to rebuild his career and The Valley could be a good spot.

Duff in the running have priced up Michael Duff at 4/1 to replace Appleton at The Valley. Duff has been out of work since December 2023 when he was sacked by Championship side Swansea City after just five months in the role. The 46-year-old had previously enjoyed success with Cheltenham Town, winning the League Two title in the 2020/21 season. After leading the club to their highest finish in the Football League, Duff left Whaddon Road for Barnsley. In one season with the Tykes, Duff steered them into the League One play-off final. The Yorkshire outfit were seconds away from a penalty shoot-out after battling for 71 minutes with 10 men, only to be cruelly denied by Josh Windass’ late winner for Sheffield Wednesday. Swansea noted Duff’s performance at Oakwell and hired him on a three-year deal following Russell Martin’s exit to Southampton. But, results and Duff’s style of play failed to mesh with the club prompting his departure. Duff would seemingly bring an element of steel to Charlton, which could be sorely needed to drag the Addicks away from the drop zone.

Would there be interest in Eustace? John Eustace could be a useful shout at 8/1 with talkSPORT BET. Eustace was sacked by Birmingham in October, despite leading the Blues into the play-off places in the Championship in the early stages of the campaign. His replacement at St Andrew's, Wayne Rooney, was subsequently fired after winning only two of his 15 games in charge. Eustace performed well on a budget last season, steering the Blues out of trouble to safety in the Championship. Those attributes could appeal to Charlton’s hierarchy.

Charlton could turn to experience The Addicks could do with an experienced hand to prevent them from being dragged into a relegation battle. Nigel Pearson could be the man to bring resilience to the Addicks and is available after leaving Bristol City in October. Odds of 6/1 suggest that believe he is a viable candidate for the role. There is always something reassuring about seeing Neil Warnock on a touchline. After leaving Championship side Huddersfield Town earlier in the campaign, the 75-year-old insisted that he is not calling time on his managerial career. He has been priced up at 6/1 to take the Charlton job.

Seasoned League One campaigner Gareth Ainsworth has odds of 16/1 to return to management. Ainsworth’s reputation needs a lift after a disappointing tenure with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. He worked wonders with Wycombe Wanderers and a move to the Addicks could be a natural fit. Other candidates priced at 10/1 include former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff, who is currently managing Shelbourne. Former Chartlon forward Jason Euell has no managerial experience and would be a gamble by the club, although he did serve as first-team coach under Pearson at Bristol City.