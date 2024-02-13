Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

PSG and Real Sociedad face off at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League showdown
Last Updated: 13th of February 2024
Graham Ruthven
Football Writer
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets
PSG vs Real Sociedad predictions

Paris Saint-Germain host Real Sociedad in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night with the French giants targeting European glory (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

This season has been a transitional one for PSG under Luis Enrique, but they have produced some of their best performances in the Champions League.

PSG vs Real Sociedad odds
Best Odds
February 14th | 8:00pm
Draw
Real Sociedad, meanwhile, could be dangerous opponents having made it out of their Champions League group unbeaten in six matches.

Football betting sites have priced PSG as clear favourites to win Wednesday’s first leg, but La Real can’t be discounted.

PSG’s attacking quality to make the difference

Enrique likes his teams to have control of possession, but this hasn’t come at the cost of attacking threat for PSG this season.

The Parisians have failed to find the back of the net in only two matches in all competitions this season and have scored two or more goals in their last nine outings. They are in strong goalscoring form.

Of course, Kylian Mbappe will be the primary threat to the Real Sociedad goal on Wednesday night with the French forward averaging a goal every two games in the Champions League this season.

Champions League Winner odds
Best Odds
Randal Kolo Muani has also found the back of the net four times in his last five games while Ousmane Dembele produced a man of the match performance in the 3-1 win over Lille at the weekend. 

Real Sociedad have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four games, but PSG will pose a greater threat than the LaLiga team usually face.

Betting apps see it as likely that PSG will score at least once, but there could be value in backing over 1.5 goals for the home side.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 1: PSG over 1.5 goals - 4/5 at BetGoodwin

Real Sociedad’s poor goalscoring form to continue 

When the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League was made, Real Sociedad had the potential to be a banana skin for PSG.

Imanol Alguacil’s team were flying high in the LaLiga table and progressed through a challenging Champions League group without losing a single game.

Since then, though, La Real have suffered a slump, particularly as an attacking outfit. They may find it difficult to find the back of the net at the Parc des Princes.

Champions League Finalists odds
Best Odds
Real Sociedad have drawn a blank in each of their last four matches and haven’t scored more than two goals in a match since a 3-0 win over Villarreal in early December - this is reflected in how online bookmakers have priced La Real at 13/1 to score over 2.5 goals.

The Spanish could be further impacted by the news that Mikel Oyarzabal could be out of Wednesday’s trip to the French capital having missed La Real’s last two matches through injury.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 2: Total Real Sociedad goals exact - zero - 5/4 bet365

Mbappe to double up as PSG’s main attacking threat

Everyone knows about Mbappe’s quality. He is one of the best players in the world and is spearheading PSG’s Champions League challenge in what could be his final season at the club.

Even by his usual standards, Mbappe has been in excellent goalscoring form recently, notching 12 goals in his last 12 matches in all competitions. This is ominous for Real Sociedad who must stop the French forward to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals.

PSG will likely dominate possession on Wednesday night, but La Real also like to create and push high up the pitch. This could result in an entertaining match. However, it might also open up space in behind the visitors’ backline.

Champions League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
This would be good news for Mbappe who thrives when he has space to burst into. PSG like to have the ball, but they still feed their best player and finisher as often as they can.

New betting sites have priced Kolo Muani at 14/5 to score at any time, while Goncalo Ramos has odds of 11/5. 

PSG have more than one attacking threat, making them one of the most dangerous teams in Europe.

Mbappe, however, is their primary threat and there’s good reason to believe he will make his mark on Wednesday night’s Champions League match at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score 2 or more goals - 5/1 bet365

How to get free bets on PSG vs Sociedad

You can get free bets for wagering on the Champions League, including PSG vs Real Sociedad, by signing up for gambling sites online.

BoyleSports are offering new customers who sign up via mobile device £20 in free bets. All you need to do is create an account, deposit £10 and bet £10 on any selection with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll get £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Customers can also use Boyles' UK online casino, featuring table-based game and the best slots.

Before you sign up for BoyleSports, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly.

Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.