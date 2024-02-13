Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, could be dangerous opponents having made it out of their Champions League group unbeaten in six matches. have priced PSG as clear favourites to win Wednesday’s first leg, but La Real can’t be discounted.

PSG’s attacking quality to make the difference Enrique likes his teams to have control of possession, but this hasn’t come at the cost of attacking threat for PSG this season. The Parisians have failed to find the back of the net in only two matches in all competitions this season and have scored two or more goals in their last nine outings. They are in strong goalscoring form. Of course, Kylian Mbappe will be the primary threat to the Real Sociedad goal on Wednesday night with the French forward averaging a goal every two games in the Champions League this season.

Randal Kolo Muani has also found the back of the net four times in his last five games while Ousmane Dembele produced a man of the match performance in the 3-1 win over Lille at the weekend. Real Sociedad have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four games, but PSG will pose a greater threat than the LaLiga team usually face. see it as likely that PSG will score at least once, but there could be value in backing over 1.5 goals for the home side. PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 1: PSG over 1.5 goals - 4/5 at BetGoodwin

Real Sociedad’s poor goalscoring form to continue When the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League was made, Real Sociedad had the potential to be a banana skin for PSG. Imanol Alguacil’s team were flying high in the LaLiga table and progressed through a challenging Champions League group without losing a single game. Since then, though, La Real have suffered a slump, particularly as an attacking outfit. They may find it difficult to find the back of the net at the Parc des Princes.

Real Sociedad have drawn a blank in each of their last four matches and haven’t scored more than two goals in a match since a 3-0 win over Villarreal in early December - this is reflected in how have priced La Real at 13/1 to score over 2.5 goals. The Spanish could be further impacted by the news that Mikel Oyarzabal could be out of Wednesday’s trip to the French capital having missed La Real’s last two matches through injury. PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 2: Total Real Sociedad goals exact - zero - 5/4 bet365

Mbappe to double up as PSG’s main attacking threat Everyone knows about Mbappe’s quality. He is one of the best players in the world and is spearheading PSG’s Champions League challenge in what could be his final season at the club. Even by his usual standards, Mbappe has been in excellent goalscoring form recently, notching 12 goals in his last 12 matches in all competitions. This is ominous for Real Sociedad who must stop the French forward to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals. PSG will likely dominate possession on Wednesday night, but La Real also like to create and push high up the pitch. This could result in an entertaining match. However, it might also open up space in behind the visitors’ backline.

This would be good news for Mbappe who thrives when he has space to burst into. PSG like to have the ball, but they still feed their best player and finisher as often as they can. have priced Kolo Muani at 14/5 to score at any time, while Goncalo Ramos has odds of 11/5. PSG have more than one attacking threat, making them one of the most dangerous teams in Europe. Mbappe, however, is their primary threat and there’s good reason to believe he will make his mark on Wednesday night’s Champions League match at the Parc des Princes. PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score 2 or more goals - 5/1 bet365

