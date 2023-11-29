Rangers vs Aris Limassol predictions: Europa League betting tips and odds

Rangers vs Aris Limassol betting tips Both teams to score - 22/23 with BetMGM

James Tavernier to score any time - 19/10 with Unibet

Rangers to win by one goal - 14/5 with BoyleSports Rangers host Aris Limassol on Thursday knowing a win over the Cypriot visitors will secure their place in the Europa League knockout stages (TNT Sports 3, 8pm). Limassol claimed a narrow 2-1 win over Rangers when the two teams met in October, but the Scots have come a long way under new manager Philippe Clement since then. Meanwhile, back-to-back Europa League defeats to Real Betis have left Limassol needing three points to stand any chance of qualifying from Group C. have priced Rangers as odds-on favourites to get the job done at Ibrox with one match to spare.

Limassol to carry a goal threat in Govan While expect Rangers to claim all three points against Limassol, the Cypriot team will carry a goal threat in Govan. Indeed, they have failed to score just once in their last eight matches in all competitions and that was against Group C table-toppers Real Betis. Limassol found the back of the net twice in their previous meeting with Rangers who have kept just one clean sheet in their last four home games in all competitions.

It’s certainly true Clement’s appointment has made a difference for Rangers who have yet to suffer defeat under the Belgian manager, but there remains a softness and vulnerability in defence. Connor Goldson will miss the match through suspension and that could further exacerbate Rangers’ defensive weakness. Rangers have struggled to defend against crosses into their penalty area this season, highlighted by the two goals Limassol scored against the Scots earlier in the season. Rangers vs Aris Limassol Tip 1: Both teams to score - 22/23 at Bet MGM

Tavernier may add to his tally Rangers needed a late goal from James Tavernier to snatch a point against Aberdeen on Sunday and the right back could score again on Thursday night. Tavernier has racked up no fewer than 12 goals in just 23 appearances this season which is extremely impressive for a defender, albeit an attack-minded one who likes to get forward as often as possible. While attackers Danilo Pereira and Abdallah Sima have shown glimpses of their ability this season, Rangers remain a work-in-progress in the attacking third. It’s not certain who will start for them up front.

Tavernier, however, will start on the right side of the Rangers defence and will be their first-choice penalty taker. The 32-year-old also takes free kicks, giving him another way to score. In the Europa League, Tavernier has yet to score this season, but he found the back of the net three times in four Champions League qualifiers. As club captain, Tavernier has a knack for delivering when it matters most and may be worth backing given his to score an important goal against Limassol. Rangers vs Aris Limassol Tip 2: James Tavernier to score any time - 19/10 at Unibet

One-goal margin could be enough for Rangers Rangers have claimed wins over Real Betis and Sparta Prague in this season’s Europa League group stage, but both victories were by a single goal. The performance against Aberdeen on Sunday was also lacking in attacking intent from Rangers who haven’t truly replaced the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent in their frontline this season. Four of Rangers’ last seven wins at home in all competitions have been by a one-goal margin, suggesting Thursday’s match could be another tight affair.

With Nicolas Raskin expected to be sidelined through injury, Rangers could struggle to create too many openings, meaning Limassol may have some success sitting back and asking the home team to break them down. The onus will be on Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence to create for Rangers around the edge of the penalty area, but the former has yet to find consistency this season while the latter is still recovering from injury. Rabbi Matondo returned to action following injury against Aberdeen on Sunday and could start for Rangers against Limassol. His direct running could give the home team a different attacking dimension and help them triumph by a one-goal margin at 14/5 with . Rangers vs Aris Limassol Tip 3: Rangers to win by one goal - 14/5 at BoyleSports

