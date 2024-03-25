Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Ireland to underline positivity with win Republic of Ireland might be preparing for a summer of watching Euro 2024 from home after failing to qualify for the tournament in Germany, but there are some green shoots of hope starting to appear. Indeed, the Boys in Green boast an exciting core of young players that includes Evan Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Caoimhin Kelleher. There is new talent to build around. Against Belgium, Ireland were unfortunate not to find the back of the net as Ferguson had a penalty kick saved in the first half. Despite this, there is an air of positivity around the Ireland camp for the first time in a long while and it’s not hard to envisage this translating into a victory for the home team.

The head-to-head record favours the Republic of Ireland, who have won eight of their previous 18 meetings with Switzerland, losing just six times. On top of this, Switzerland haven’t won a match since September when they beat minnows Andorra at home. Tuesday’s match is an opportunity for O’Shea and his Irish players to get a much-needed win on the board. have priced Ireland at 23/10 to beat Switzerland, which may prove generous considering all the above factors. Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Tip 1: Republic of Ireland to win - 23/10 at BetUK

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Johnston to maintain club form Mikey Johnston has been a revelation for West Brom since making the loan move to the English Championship from Celtic in the January transfer window. Indeed, the winger has found the back of the net six times in just 10 appearances and is playing with a lot of confidence at the moment. The 24-year-old is really demonstrating his natural talent. Johnston came off the bench in the goalless draw against Belgium and is widely expected to be given an opportunity from the start against Switzerland.

Ferguson will be a goal threat for Republic of Ireland and the Brighton centre forward is certainly the player the next national team manager will build around in the attacking third. He has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the game. However, there’s a chance Adam Idah will be given some game time to make an impression having enjoyed a strong start to life at Celtic, who he joined on loan in January. But for those seeking a goalscorer wager, are offering 9/2 on Johnston to score at any point against Switzerland and his recent form suggests that could be a worthwhile option. Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Tip 2: Mikey Johnston to score any time - 24/5 with SpreadEx

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Low-scoring encounter at the Aviva Stadium The Republic of Ireland might fancy their chances of claiming a morale-boosting win over Switzerland, but there isn’t much to suggest Tuesday’s match will produce a lot of goals. Ireland have found the back of the net just once in their last three games (against the Netherlands, New Zealand and Belgium) and scored just nine goals in eight Euro 2024 qualifiers in a group that included Gibraltar. Switzerland, meanwhile, are also struggling for firepower at the moment having drawn a blank in each of their last two outings against Denmark and Romania.

The signs point to this being a match that could be decided by a single goal. So we're looking at the total goals market with our final prediction. There is a price with 10bet of 13/20 for under 2.5 total goals at the Aviva Stadium, which looks like a decent shout given the form of both teams in front of goal. Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Tip 3: Under 2.5 goals - 13/20 at 10Bet

How to get free bets on football You can sign up for to unlock and more for wagering on football. BetVictor are rewarding new customers with £40 in free bets for creating an account. All you need to do is sign up using our link below and opt in to the promotion before depositing £10 using a debit card or Apple Pay and betting £10 on any football market with odds of evens or greater. As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £40 in free bets to use on football on the sportsbook. Before you use , read all its terms and conditions first. If you do bet on Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland or any other sport, gamble responsibly.