Scottish Premiership predictions: 74/1 accumulator tips, betting odds & free bets

Scottish Premiership fixtures & odds February 27th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Ross County ROS 11/4 11/5 6/5 St. Mirren MIR February 28th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Heart of Midlothian HOM 20/21 13/5 3/1 Hibernian HIB February 28th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Aberdeen ABE 4/6 11/4 5/1 St Johnstone JOH February 28th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Fc KIL 7/1 18/5 4/9 Rangers RFC February 28th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Celtic CEL 1/5 6/1 14/1 Dundee DUN February 28th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Livingston LIV 9/5 9/4 13/8 Motherwell MOT

Celtic vs Dundee predictions (7.45pm) Celtic were in trouble against Motherwell on Sunday before the introduction of Adam Idah off the bench for the second half. The on-loan Norwich City striker scored twice in an impressive turnaround for the Hoops as they fought back from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at Fir Park. While Celtic have struggled for consistent form recently, they have scored in each of their last nine league matches and Idah is expected to start for the home team on Wednesday evening. Idah is averaging a goal every 58 minutes in the Scottish Premiership and is a better fit for Brendan Rodgers’ system than Kyogo Furuhashi, who failed to make much of an impact against Motherwell. Luis Palma is attractive as an anytime scorer at 15/8 on , but it’s not certain he will start against Dundee. Idah, however, is more likely to get the nod and he's the pick of the goalscoring bunch with . Celtics vs Dundee tip: Adam Idah to score any time - 21/20 at Quinn Bet

Hearts vs Hibernian predictions (7.45pm) Until Saturday’s 5-0 demolition by Rangers, Hearts had been in good shape. Steven Naismith’s team had won six matches in a row to climb the Scottish Premiership table with a third place finish now firmly in the Jam Tarts’ sights. Hibernian, on the other hand, ended an eight match winless run by beating Dundee. This makes Wednesday’s derby clash at Tynecastle more difficult to predict, but there’s still enough in Hearts’ recent form to suggest they could be the stronger team and come away with all three points. Lawrence Shankland has scored seven goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, but Hearts’ defence has been just as impressive, certainly at home, where they have kept a clean in three of their last five league outings. Hibs will pose an attacking threat through the likes of Martin Boyle and Myziane Maolida, but Hearts may prove too strong and a home win to nil is the top choice on . Hearts vs Hibernian tip: Hearts to win to nil - 5/2 at bet365

Kilmarnock vs Rangers predictions (7.45pm) Rangers’ victory over Hearts on Saturday means Philippe Clement’s team have now won eight league matches in a row and are now in charge of the Scottish Premiership title race. Kilmarnock, however, have already beaten Rangers once this season and have beaten Celtic twice for good measure too. They have developed a reputation for being a bogey team to Glasgow’s big two clubs. Derek McInnes will aim to make Wednesday night’s match a tight and cagey affair. Two of Killie’s three wins over the Old Firm teams this season were by a 1-0 scoreline. are bullish on Rangers’ chances, with justification, but there’s reason to believe the hosts will keep things competitive. Kilmarnock vs Rangers tip: Under 1.5 goals - 10/3 at bet365

Livingston vs Motherwell predictions (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event) Livingston need to put points on the board quickly if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation and remain in the Scottish Premiership. David Martindale’s team have won just one of their last 19 matches. However, there have been more encouraging signs in the past two matches. Striker Tete Yengi has registered a goal and an assist in his last two appearances, but Livi also demonstrated their defensive frailty by conceding three times against Ross County on Saturday. Motherwell have two in-form attackers in the shape of Theo Bair and Blair Spittal while Lennon Miller has also made a difference since returning from injury. They should give the Steelmen the edge at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Livingston vs Motherwell tip: Motherwell to win - 17/10 at BoyleSports

