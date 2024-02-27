Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Scottish Premiership predictions: 74/1 accumulator tips, betting odds & free bets

Our Scottish football tipster has picked out his four best bets from Wednesday night's action
Last Updated: 27th of February 2024
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Wednesday's Scottish Premiership tips

There is a full card of Scottish Premiership fixtures this midweek with the eye drawn to the dramatic title race between Rangers and Celtic at the top of the table.

Just two points separate the pair with accumulator betting sites offering plenty of options ahead of another round of matches which could prove crucial in deciding the destination of the title.

Celtic host Dundee while Rangers face a tricky test against Kilmarnock. Meanwhile, Hearts and Hibernian face each other in the Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road.

We are focusing on these three fixtures as well as the televised clash between Livingston and Motherwell for our Scottish Premiership accumulator which pays out at over 74/1 with BetVictor.

Scottish Premiership fixtures & odds
February 27th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Ross County
11/4 Bet365
11/5 BetVictor
6/5 Betway
St. Mirren
February 28th | 7:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Heart of Midlothian
20/21 Betway
13/5 BetVictor
3/1 Bet365
Hibernian
February 28th | 7:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Aberdeen
4/6 BetVictor
11/4 BetVictor
5/1 Bet365
St Johnstone
February 28th | 7:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Kilmarnock
7/1 BetVictor
18/5 BetVictor
4/9 Bet365
Rangers
February 28th | 7:45pm
Home
Draw
Away
Celtic
1/5 BetVictor
6/1 Bet365
14/1 BetVictor
Dundee
February 28th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Livingston
9/5 BoyleSports
9/4 Bet365
13/8 Unibet
Motherwell

Celtic vs Dundee predictions 

(7.45pm)

Celtic were in trouble against Motherwell on Sunday before the introduction of Adam Idah off the bench for the second half. The on-loan Norwich City striker scored twice in an impressive turnaround for the Hoops as they fought back from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at Fir Park.

While Celtic have struggled for consistent form recently, they have scored in each of their last nine league matches and Idah is expected to start for the home team on Wednesday evening.

Idah is averaging a goal every 58 minutes in the Scottish Premiership and is a better fit for Brendan Rodgers’ system than Kyogo Furuhashi, who failed to make much of an impact against Motherwell.

Luis Palma is attractive as an anytime scorer at 15/8 on football betting sites, but it’s not certain he will start against Dundee. Idah, however, is more likely to get the nod and he's the pick of the goalscoring bunch with online bookmakers.

Celtics vs Dundee tip: Adam Idah to score any time - 21/20 at Quinn Bet

Hearts vs Hibernian predictions

(7.45pm)

Until Saturday’s 5-0 demolition by Rangers, Hearts had been in good shape. Steven Naismith’s team had won six matches in a row to climb the Scottish Premiership table with a third place finish now firmly in the Jam Tarts’ sights. Hibernian, on the other hand, ended an eight match winless run by beating Dundee.

This makes Wednesday’s derby clash at Tynecastle more difficult to predict, but there’s still enough in Hearts’ recent form to suggest they could be the stronger team and come away with all three points.

Lawrence Shankland has scored seven goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, but Hearts’ defence has been just as impressive, certainly at home, where they have kept a clean in three of their last five league outings.

Hibs will pose an attacking threat through the likes of Martin Boyle and Myziane Maolida, but Hearts may prove too strong and a home win to nil is the top choice on gambling sites.

Hearts vs Hibernian tip: Hearts to win to nil - 5/2 at bet365

Kilmarnock vs Rangers predictions

(7.45pm)

Rangers’ victory over Hearts on Saturday means Philippe Clement’s team have now won eight league matches in a row and are now in charge of the Scottish Premiership title race.

Kilmarnock, however, have already beaten Rangers once this season and have beaten Celtic twice for good measure too. They have developed a reputation for being a bogey team to Glasgow’s big two clubs.

Derek McInnes will aim to make Wednesday night’s match a tight and cagey affair. Two of Killie’s three wins over the Old Firm teams this season were by a 1-0 scoreline.

Betting apps are bullish on Rangers’ chances, with justification, but there’s reason to believe the hosts will keep things competitive.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers tip: Under 1.5 goals - 10/3 at bet365

Livingston vs Motherwell predictions

(8pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Livingston need to put points on the board quickly if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation and remain in the Scottish Premiership.

David Martindale’s team have won just one of their last 19 matches. However, there have been more encouraging signs in the past two matches.

Striker Tete Yengi has registered a goal and an assist in his last two appearances, but Livi also demonstrated their defensive frailty by conceding three times against Ross County on Saturday.

Motherwell have two in-form attackers in the shape of Theo Bair and Blair Spittal while Lennon Miller has also made a difference since returning from injury. They should give the Steelmen the edge at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston vs Motherwell tip: Motherwell to win - 17/10 at BoyleSports

For those interested in following our Scottish Premiership tips, check to see if you are eligible for any free bet offers before putting your money down.

Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

