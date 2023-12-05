Scottish Premiership predictions: Best bets and 18/1 treble for Wednesday’s games

Scottish Premiership fixtures and odds December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away St. Mirren MIR 1/1 12/5 3/1 Motherwell MOT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Livingston LIV 12/5 23/10 6/5 Fc KIL December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away St Johnstone JOH 5/2 23/10 6/5 Hibernian HIB December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Celtic CEL 1/4 11/2 10/1 Heart of Midlothian HOM December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Ross County ROS 13/10 23/10 23/10 Dundee DUN

Celtic vs Hibernian predictions (7.45pm) Celtic might have a commanding lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but the defending champions have looked rather vulnerable in some of their recent matches. The Hoops had to mount a comeback to see off St Johnstone on Sunday with the Perth side creating more than one opportunity to find the back of the net. Indeed, Celtic have kept just one clean sheet in their last four home matches in the league with Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Motherwell all scoring against Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are fresh from a 2-0 win over Aberdeen which could set them up nicely for the mid-week trip to Celtic Park. Hibernian played the majority of the match without the ball and hit Aberdeen on the counter attack through the speedy Martin Boyle and the ruthless Dylan Vente in front of goal. As the home team, and with better players, Celtic will almost certainly dominate possession on Wednesday, but Hibernian could still carry a threat with their directness on the break. Celtic vs Hibernian Tip: Both teams to score - 23/20 at BetMGM

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock prediction (7.45pm) Sunday was a day to forget for Bojan Miovski as he had a penalty kick saved and missed multiple golden opportunities for Aberdeen in their damaging 2-0 defeat to Hibernian. This was out of character for the North Macedonian, who has scored five goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, making him the Dons’ top scorer. While Aberdeen have struggled for form recently, losing three of their last five league matches, they have scored in six of their eight home games in all competitions this season.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are still searching for their first away win of the season in the Scottish Premiership. They have also conceded two or more goals in four of the seven away games they have played. Miovski will get opportunities to score against the visitors to Pittodrie on Wednesday night and we're backing the 24-year-old on to make amends for his wastefulness at the weekend. Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock Tip: Bojan Miovski to score any time - 7/5 with bet365

St Johnstone vs St Mirren predictions (7.45pm) Craig Levein has made progress in tightening up St Johnstone’s defence since his appointment as the Perth club’s new manager last month. Hired to push the Perth Saints away from the foot of the table, St Johnstone had conceded just one goal in two games under Levein until Sunday’s clash with Celtic where the hosts held out until the 67th minute, eventually losing 3-1. St Johnstone have yet to score more than a single goal in a game under Levein, highlighting their relative lack of firepower. They are lacking a reliable striker to find the back of the net and the odds on suggest this will be a low-scoring game.