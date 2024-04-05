Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest betting tips

The weekend's Premier League action comes to a close at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday when Spurs host Nottingham Forest in a game of huge importance to both sides (6pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League).

Spurs are fighting for Champions League qualification, for which a top-five finish will probably be sufficient, and start the weekend outside the top four.

Nottingham Forest are involved in the Premier League relegation battle and will be looking to avoid defeat here.

have Spurs down as strong favourites, as both teams attempt to pick up what would be a significant result in the context of their season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest tips: Spurs pattern could continue

Broadly speaking, Tottenham are having a good season - especially when you consider where they were this time last year.

But there are still issues that Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to solve, not least his side’s propensity to start slowly at home.

Overall, only the top four have accumulated more points at their respective stadiums than Spurs, but that does not tell the full story of their recent difficulties in north London.

In four of their last five home games, Tottenham have come from behind to win. That does not necessarily mean it will happen again here, but Nottingham Forest are a similar type of team to those that have broken the deadlock at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium of late.

Spurs take a while to get going against opponents that sit deep and play on the break, like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Luton Town. For the most part, though, they have the character and quality to turn deficits into leads.

Forest are primarily a counter-attacking side and they could catch Tottenham out in transition. At the odds available on , it may be worth taking a chance on Spurs overturning a deficit once more.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Tottenham to win from behind - 13/2 BetVictor