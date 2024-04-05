Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest betting tips
The weekend's Premier League action comes to a close at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday when Spurs host Nottingham Forest in a game of huge importance to both sides (6pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League).
Spurs are fighting for Champions League qualification, for which a top-five finish will probably be sufficient, and start the weekend outside the top four.
Nottingham Forest are involved in the Premier League relegation battle and will be looking to avoid defeat here.
Football betting sites have Spurs down as strong favourites, as both teams attempt to pick up what would be a significant result in the context of their season.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest tips: Spurs pattern could continue
Broadly speaking, Tottenham are having a good season - especially when you consider where they were this time last year.
But there are still issues that Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to solve, not least his side’s propensity to start slowly at home.
Overall, only the top four have accumulated more points at their respective stadiums than Spurs, but that does not tell the full story of their recent difficulties in north London.
In four of their last five home games, Tottenham have come from behind to win. That does not necessarily mean it will happen again here, but Nottingham Forest are a similar type of team to those that have broken the deadlock at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium of late.
Spurs take a while to get going against opponents that sit deep and play on the break, like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Luton Town. For the most part, though, they have the character and quality to turn deficits into leads.
Forest are primarily a counter-attacking side and they could catch Tottenham out in transition. At the odds available on gambling sites, it may be worth taking a chance on Spurs overturning a deficit once more.
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Tottenham to win from behind - 13/2 BetVictor
Go for goals at both ends
Clean sheets have eluded Tottenham in recent times. In only one of their last 13 Premier League encounters have Spurs shut their opponents out. Surprisingly, that was in a 4-0 thumping of Aston Villa on the road.
In fact, their most recent shutout prior to the one at Villa Park came in a 2-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest in the middle of December.
Forest changed their manager a few days later, with Nuno Espirito Santo replacing Steve Cooper in the City Ground dugout.
Nuno did not exactly cover himself in glory during his brief stint in charge of Spurs, but his current side carry a genuine threat on the counter-attack.
Forest have scored in three straight matches, even without the injured Taiwo Awoniyi.
Chris Wood is doing a good job of leading the line ahead of three pacey, direct attackers - who on this occasion will likely be Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, just as it was in the 3-1 victory over Fulham last time out.
Tottenham have scored in every home game this term, so goals at both ends is worth consideration when looking at this game on betting apps.
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Both teams to score - 13/20 Betway
Johnson can continue fine form
Brennan Johnson had a slow start to his Spurs career following his move from Nottingham Forest last summer.
But the wide man has come into his own in the last few matches. He is having more of an impact in the final third and looks more comfortable in Postecoglou’s system.
After finding the back of the net in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Tuesday evening, Johnson has had a direct goal involvement in four of his last five appearances and is odds-on with betting sites to continue that run of form.
The Wales international will be additionally keen to make a mark against his former club, who received £47 million by letting him go.
Johnson’s confidence is up and Forest’s defensive record is not great, so do not be surprised if he is heavily involved again for Tottenham.
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Brennan Johnson to score or assist - 8/11 BetVictor
