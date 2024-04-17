West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips: Europa League predictions, odds and free bets

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips
- Leverkusen to win and BTTS – 5/2 William Hill
- Florian Wirtz to score any time – 11/4 bet365
- West Ham over 10.5 fouls – 5/6 Unibet
Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen can continue their outstanding season by securing safe passage through to the Europa League semi-finals at West Ham's expense on Thursday evening (8pm, TNT Sports 2).
Xabi Alonso’s men ended a 120-year wait to win the German top flight by brushing aside Werder Bremen at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year dominance of the Bundesliga.
Die Schwartzroten now have their eye on completing a famous treble with the Europa League and DFB-Pokal still to play for this term.
Leverkusen are favourites with football betting sites to win both trophies after beating West Ham 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at BayArena courtesy of late goals from Jonas Hoffman and Victor Boniface.
They will travel to the London Stadium full of confidence they can preserve their unbeaten record against an out of sorts West Ham side.
The Hammers will need to score at least three times to advance to the semi-final but showed little sign of being capable of that in their 2-0 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Europa Conference League winners have only won one of their last five in all competitions and will have to produce something very special to extend this season's European journey.
Leverkusen in cruise control
Leverkusen capped a remarkable run to the Bundesliga title with a 5-0 thrashing of Bremen at the weekend.
All eyes were on Alonso’s men to see if they could get over the line and secure their first Meisterschale and the response was emphatic, destroying their opponents at BayArena. Confidence is sky-high in the Leverkusen camp and for good reason.
They’re unbeaten in all competitions this season and have looked untouchable, apart from a scare against Qarabag in the Europa League round of 16. They’ve won eight on the bounce, and have conceded just one goal in their last five.
Alonso has his team working in perfect harmony from back to front and it’s hard to see anyone other than Die Schwartzroten winning the competition, especially with their clinical edge in the final third.
