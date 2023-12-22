Boxing Day horse racing tips: Our each-way pick for the 2023 King George VI Chase

King George VI Chase Tip: Tuesday 14.30 Kempton Park – Royale Pagaille each-way – 12/1 with BetVictor The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase over three miles at Kempton Park on Boxing Day is always one of the more eagerly awaited races in the National Hunt calendar. Legends of the sport, equine and human alike, litter the honours list and seven runners – including last year’s champion Bravemansgame – are expected to go to post at 14.30 in an attempt to join the elite ranks of King George winners or multiple winners. Overall, the race does have a reasonably open look to it and the value could be to take on the top two or three in the betting.

make Irish challenger Allaho the big race favourite. A dual Ryanair Chase winner at the Cheltenham Festival and 2022 Punchestown Gold Cup champion, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding has proven himself in the best company. Allaho was absent at this year’s festival in March after suffering an abdominal bleed and, after a 561-day break, returned in a three-runner Grade 2 event at Clonmel in November. He was never challenged and won with ease. Little was learned from the race. The win did not represent particularly good form and it is difficult to assess where Allaho is after his lengthy break. Although he is a considerable talent, he can be opposed in a race that has produced just three winning favourites in the past 10 years. King George Race 2023: Who can challenge Allaho? Bravemansgame is next in the betting on . His trainer, Paul Nicholls, has won the King George a remarkable 13 times, including 11 times this century. As impressive as those figures are, Bravemansgame has not had the answers in his two races so far this season. On his latest start, he was beaten on merit by the reopposing Royale Pagaille in the Betfair Chase at Haydock towards the end of last month. Bravemansgame beat that rival by 14 lengths in this race last year but has failed to register a success in four outings since. On that evidence, he, too, is opposable, and there is little reason to suppose that Royale Pagaille, who is on the same terms as at Haydock, cannot repeat the most recent form.

Trainer Venetia Williams, who won this race 25 years ago with Teeton Mill, has her team in fine fettle this season. Royale Pagaille arguably ran a career-best at Haydock and if he is in similar form for this Boxing Day showdown, he can at the very least make the top two. The 2020 winner Frodon has ran with great credit in the two renewals of the race since but will be the outsider of the field here. Although he is still a force to be reckoned with, it is tough to imagine him having much of a say in the outcome of this top-class event. King George horse race: Shishkin a threat From a betting point of view, Shishkin is the headache in the race. He is very talented when on song, but there are concerns regarding his temperament and, indeed, his fitness. He was going to post an odds-on shot on his seasonal debut at Ascot at the end of November, but he refused to budge at the start and did not take part. Before that, he has looked a tricky ride when needing to be coaxed along on occasion. Trainer Nicky Henderson was keen to get a race into him before this and has made no secret that he would have more confidence in Shishkin had he had a suitable pipe opener.

While respected, there are too many question marks with Shishkin and he is hard to support with any confidence. Meanwhile, The Real Whacker was a useful novice last season. Despite being pulled up in his first race this term, he is still open to improvement. A bold front-running type, he could make a big impression if finding his rhythm. Tip: 2.30 Kempton Park King George VI Chase – Royale Pagaille 12/1 with BetVictor Boxing day racing bets The other big race of the day is the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at 13.55. The race sees the belated return to action for the fabulous Constitution Hill. On all known form, Nicky Henderson’s horse has lengths in hand over his rivals and it is likely to be no more than an exhibition run. Constitution Hill will be a long odds-on shot with UK betting sites to win the race. If there is a danger, it may come from the progressive 4/1 shot Rubaud, who Paul Nicholls trains. Get free bets on boxing day racing If you plan to follow any of our over the Christmas period, be sure to check out what free bets are available before placing any wagers. Most offer competitive sign-up promos and BetGoodwin ranks among the best of the newcomers, in particular when it comes to racing.

