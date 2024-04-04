Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

15:20 Lingfield – Landlordtothestars – 1pt @ 11/2

Landlordtothestars returns from a couple of months off the track but his form in handicaps after a break of 50 days or more reads 1-2-7-1. For the second placed finish, he was only beaten a head over C&D and the seventh was by less than three lengths when granted a test he found to be too sharp.

Five runs in December and January yielded two wins, a second, a third and a fourth, and he was never beaten by more than half a length. One of the victories led to him beating a progressive sort who has won four times since and the third home in that race is rated almost a stone higher now as well.

His mark is on the rise and he’s up to 70 for the first time in his career, but he’s not terribly exposed and is still only a four year old so there could be improvement to come yet. This is a decent race for the grade but if he can pick up where he left off, he’s one of the main contenders to win.

15:50 Lingfield – Star Of Lady M – 1pt @ 9/2

Star Of Lady M suffered at the hands of the assessors for being quite useful as a juvenile and struggled for most of 2023. However, she came down the weights enough to win over 6f here in November and placed a couple more times before adding a C&D success in February.

A bad draw led to her having a no chance at Wolverhampton but she showed she was still in top form when second at Newcastle a few weeks back, only caught close home by a fast finisher. A 2lb rise demands more but we know she likes it here and the draw has been kind.