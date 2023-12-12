Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with three selections now online.

18:30 Southwell – Secret Road – 1pt @ 13/2

Secret Road bounced back to form at Newcastle last month, making all of the running to score, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a repeat. He doesn’t have to lead so competition for the front position isn’t a problem and I think a stronger gallop would benefit him anyway.

It’s easy to understand the doubt surrounding the form of his win, given how much went right for him, but he didn’t seem to be doing an excess of hard work when challenged on a couple of occasions. There may be more in the locker and he could defy the 4lbs higher mark today.

19:00 Southwell – Lady Mojito – 1pt @ 14/1

Lady Mojito was one of my selections when running at Kempton last week and she performed reasonably. A stumble at the start didn’t help matters, putting her on the backfoot early, and in the straight she was also racing nearer the inside. That’s often not the place to be.

She showed enough to suggest that she’s in decent form, whilst it’s possible that a visor going on for the first time may eke out more. It’s not impossible that she can do better as a miler and whilst there is improvement needed, the price on offer seems too generous to be turned down.

19:30 Southwell – Crimson Sand – 1pt @ 14/1

Crimson Sand has a fine record on the All-Weather, although all of his runs have come at Chelmsford and Lingfield so it’s tough to know how he’ll take to this track. However, he looked to be nearing top form again on his second run back from a break when third at Chelmsford a month ago.

He could have gone closer if it wasn’t for his habit of missing the break costing him early lengths and I’m pinning my hopes on a strong gallop materialising this time, which may allow him to get away with a similar start again. Any double-figured quote is worth the risk.