Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Horse racing tips today:
- 14:00 Lingfield – Bosh – 1pt @ 7/1 with William Hill
- 19:00 Kempton – Perfect Thunder – 1pt @ 20/1 with Bet365
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Kempton with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
Bosh was a talented juvenile and ended up being handicapped to the hilt, peaking at a mark of 97. He’s 10lbs lower these days and has hinted that it may not take him too much longer to add a third career success to his slate, especially on his penultimate start at Wolverhampton.
He was sitting in last place upon entering the straight but passed a number of rivals inside the final furlong, never nearer than at the line. His sole run since wasn’t as good but he’s down another few pounds and I think Lingfield will suit his style of racing. 7/1 seems fair to me.
Perfect Thunder may not have the speed for 7f these days but she’s a huge price if it turns out that she does. She went off as the favourite for a mile handicap at Lingfield last time but disappointed, not looking to be in love with the nature of the track and I’m inclined to overlook it.
Before that, she had shown promise at Newmarket prior to a two-month break and gets to run off 4lbs lower today. It’s tough to know what to expect at the trip so I’m fully prepared to be barking up the wrong tree, but can’t let her go unbacked at 20/1.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.