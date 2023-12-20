Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Lingfield and Kempton with two selections now online.

13:45 Lingfield – Em Jay Kay – 1pt @ 5/1

Em Jay Kay is high in the weights these days but despite finishing fourth the last twice, he has posted figures as high as anything he had done previously. It wouldn’t take much of an improvement on either of those runs to put him to the front of this field and hopefully he’ll be a big player.

He hasn’t run at Lingfield since his debut at the beginning of last year but I think the track could suit him better than Chelmsford and Southwell, whilst he’s drawn on the rail and should get a nice racing position. If all goes to plan early doors, he’s more than capable of being involved late on.

19:00 Kempton – Top Secret – 1pt @ 7/2

Top Secret had a rather disappointing end to his turf campaign but has been freshened up since and tends to run well after a break. He’ll be happy to get back on the All-Weather as well, his last two outings on the surface coming here last season and both of them ended up in victories.

He’s a few pounds higher in the weights now compared to his last success but has placed off 86 on a few occasions and if he’s beaten, I don’t think it’ll be down to his handicap mark. The run of the race should favour him and if he’s at his best, he’s going to be a major contender.