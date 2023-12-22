Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

16:20 Southwell – Perfect Swiss – 1pt @ 15/2

Perfect Swiss is down to a lowly mark these days and was 3lbs higher when winning this race last year. He came into that in better form but showed enough on his penultimate start at Newcastle, when returning from a few months off the track, to suggest he could score again soon.

He failed to step forward as hoped on his sole start since but didn’t have an optimal trip. Maybe the return to a turning track will suit him better these days and it’s his first run in a Class 6 since he scored here. As long as the gallop is reasonable, he should be able to show more.

17:25 Southwell – Supreme King – 1pt @ 8/1

Supreme King was one of my last time out selections when he ran at Chelmsford but proved to be a waste of a stake, albeit not through any fault of his own. He didn’t get a clear run, finding himself locked up on the fence as the race was developing inside the final furlong.

How close he would have went is up for debate but he also caught the eye on his previous run and is now 4lbs lower than that effort. Alistair Rawlinson taking over from an apprentice is a plus and with more luck in the run, I’m certain they’re capable of troubling this field.