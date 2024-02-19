Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today: 13:47 Lingfield – Riot – 1pt @ 7/1 with William Hill

14:17 Lingfield – Molly Valentine – 1pt @ 16/1 with Bet365 For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Lingfield with two selections now online.

13:47 Lingfield – Riot – 1pt @ 7/1 Riot has spent most of his career running at 7f but I think he’s worth another go over a mile. He was tried at this trip at Chelmsford a couple of starts ago but didn’t get anything like a clear run at things, his path through being blocked for much of the home straight. His sole run since yielded a third placed finish at Newcastle, one in which he was running on nicely to the line, and from a figures point of view it was as good a performance as he had posted in a long time. Rossa Ryan is booked and this sharp mile could be the one for him. 14:17 Lingfield – Molly Valentine – 1pt @ 16/1 Rab Havlin and Dean Ivory teamed up to great effect last year, 38 runners yielding 10 winners. One of those successes came when Molly Valentine bolted up in a Nottingham handicap in April, justifying strong market support, and this will be the second time that Havlin has been on board. I’m hoping that means she’s fancied to improve on her C&D run a couple of weeks ago and she’s entitled to given that it was her first start for 203 days. It didn’t pan out to suit from a tactical point of view and hopefully there’ll be a better gallop on this time. Regardless, 16/1 seems fair.

