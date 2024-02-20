Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Horse racing tips today:
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newcastle with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
17:30 Newcastle – Whatwouldyouknow – 1pt @ 40/1
Whatwouldyouknow has got no chance if he replicates what he did over C&D last month but raced without his usual cheekpieces and there was a strong headwind, which seemed to ensure that those who were on the wing of the field had no chance of involvement.
It was also his second outing in a few days and having a month off the track could help to liven him up. From a ratings perspective, he’s back to his last winning mark and that success came over C&D, as have his last three wins. Whether he’s in any sort of form is the problem but the price is big.
20:30 Newcastle – Sparkling Spirit – 1pt @ 10/3
Sparkling Spirit is still awaiting a first career win but arrives on the back of her closest attempt when going down by a neck at Southwell last week. There are no major excuses in place but she did concede first run to the eventual winner and ended up with a difficult task.
This stiffer track won’t do any harm, whilst the likelihood of a strong gallop being on is in place. The quicker they go up front, the better, and hopefully the line won’t come too soon this time around. 10/3 is far from an exceptional price but she’s in good from and has got the ability to go close.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.