Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

17:30 Newcastle – Whatwouldyouknow – 1pt @ 40/1

Whatwouldyouknow has got no chance if he replicates what he did over C&D last month but raced without his usual cheekpieces and there was a strong headwind, which seemed to ensure that those who were on the wing of the field had no chance of involvement.

It was also his second outing in a few days and having a month off the track could help to liven him up. From a ratings perspective, he’s back to his last winning mark and that success came over C&D, as have his last three wins. Whether he’s in any sort of form is the problem but the price is big.

20:30 Newcastle – Sparkling Spirit – 1pt @ 10/3

Sparkling Spirit is still awaiting a first career win but arrives on the back of her closest attempt when going down by a neck at Southwell last week. There are no major excuses in place but she did concede first run to the eventual winner and ended up with a difficult task.

This stiffer track won’t do any harm, whilst the likelihood of a strong gallop being on is in place. The quicker they go up front, the better, and hopefully the line won’t come too soon this time around. 10/3 is far from an exceptional price but she’s in good from and has got the ability to go close.