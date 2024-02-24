Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

16:30 Southwell – Howth – 1pt @ 9/1

Howth has raced on 21 occasions for either Aidan O’Brien or Mick Appleby and only managed to win once. That’s not the most encouraging thing, of course, but he’s down to a career-low mark of 84 and I’m certain that he’ll be winning a race or two at some point this year.

His latest run over 1m 3f here was solid, running on into fifth and was only a short-head behind Valsad. He ran the second quickest final furlong without having an overly tough time of things and could stretch out better over this longer trip. I think he’s worth the risk at 8/1 or bigger.

17:05 Southwell – Haveyoumissedme – 1pt @ 8/1

Haveyoumissedme is in better form than his form figures would suggest. Since switched back to the All-Weather after a couple of spins on turf, he has run three times over no further than an extended mile-and-a-half and it has become clear that he’s wanting a sterner test of stamina again.

The tactics employed have been very different to how he used to be ridden and it’s safe to say that other days have been in mind for his connections. This could be one of those days and he’s down to a mark in the 70s for the first time in 15 runs. Hopefully we’ll now see his true worth.