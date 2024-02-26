Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today: 19:30 Wolverhampton – The Defiant – 2pts @ 9/2 with William Hill For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with one selection online. As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

19:30 Wolverhampton – The Defiant – 2pts @ 9/2 The Defiant is now 6lbs below his Chelmsford success in June and shaped well after a break when running at Lingfield. He finished around a length behind Mick’s Spirit, who scored again since, and the runner-up was Darlo’s Pride, who is towards the front of the market for today’s contest. It’s never a simple case of weights and measures, circumstance plays a big part, but The Defiant has an 8lb swing at the weights with Darlo’s Pride and Oisin Murphy is taking over in the saddle. Both aspects can hopefully give him enough of an edge to swing that form around. Coming over to Wolverhampton won’t be a problem and this is a more suitable level than the 0-75 he contested last time. Only the fifth home in that race would be eligible for this one and he was narrowly denied in a 0-65 next time, which adds some substance to the form. The draw has been kind, stall three ensuring he shouldn’t have too many problems in attaining a good sit, and there are some speed horses lining up who will add a good tempo from early on. If The Defiant gets into a nice rhythm, it’s hard to see how he won’t be involved at the finish.

