Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

19:00 Wolverhampton – Chillingham – 1pt @ 7/2

Chillingham is not without some quirks but he’s talented and has untapped potential on what is just his tenth career outing. His last run at Newcastle looks poor when put down on paper as he only finished in ninth place, but it doesn’t tell the full story of the race.

He actually had the second quickest final furlong sectional, slightly slower than the winner, and wasn’t asked for too much. The run of the race didn’t suit him at all, with those up top crawling along for much of the way, and he had been dropped in from the widest stall.

It was his first run for almost a few months as well and he’s entitled to come on for it. Stepping up in trip has the potential to yield further improvement too and I think this track will suit better than Newcastle. A stronger gallop and a more forward ride can see him go close today.

19:30 Wolverhampton – Rock Opera – 1pt e/w @ 14/1

Rock Opera drops into a 0-75 for the first time and that should help him to get more competitive. He had a productive juvenile campaign, winning once before placing second twice, then went missing from last July until returning with a promising effort at Thirsk in September.

Things haven’t gone to plan for him since but some excuses are in place and I’m not sure whether he appreciated the nature of Newcastle’s track when running in an amateur riders’ race last time. Sterner handling will also help and the handicapper is giving him a chance. 14/1 looks too big.