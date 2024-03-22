Saturday’s Doncaster tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds and free bets

Saturday’s ITV racing tips 1.20 Doncaster – Charyn @ 11/4 with BetMGM

2.40 Newbury – Heltenham @ 2/1 with William Hill

3.35 Doncaster – Farhh To Shy each-way (6 places) @ 33/1 with William Hill After four fabulous days of the Cheltenham Festival, the focus begins turning towards the turf flat season and the curtain raiser at Doncaster on Saturday. The traditional ‘first day of the flat’ big race is the £77k to the winner William Hill Lincoln, and finding the winner on is seldom straightforward in this 22-runner mile-long cavalry charge. ITV4 will broadcast the first five races on the card at Doncaster, as well as three from the big jumps meeting of the day at Newbury, and the first race at Bangor-on-Dee.

Lincoln tip (3.35pm) The William Hill Lincoln over a straight mile at Doncaster has always been a puzzle when it comes to finding the winner, and this year’s renewal is no different. Only six favourites or joint-favourites put up by have been victorious this century, and double-digit winners are far from a rarity. Awaal, who was second in last year’s Lincoln, could be burdened with the favourite’s tag, and there has been a stream of support for him during the week. He has some very creditable form to his name and should be in the shake-up come the line. However, he offers little value at the available prices with . Another who may go off favourite is September’s smart course and distance winner, Liberty Lane. He could prove a handful if improving on his three-year-old campaign. As with Awaal, the prices for Karl Burke’s horse are hardly tempting. Previous winners Johan (2022) and Migration (2023) are others prominent in the betting and have to come into the reckoning with proven form. Chazzesme won the Irish Lincolnshire on Monday, and pulling off the double would be a feat for his trainer, Fozzy Stack. He has to be on the shortlist as well. One that has possibly gone under the radar with bookmakers is the six-year-old mare Farhh To Say, who could run a big race. Her overall form compares favourably against anything in the field, and she is well worth taking a chance on at 33/1 with William Hill with six places on offer. Trainer George Margarson has targeted this race rather than campaigning her on the all-weather through the winter. If Farhh To Say returns in the same form as she finished off with last season, she has strong claims of at least making the frame. Apart from a poor run at York, where she did not like taking a bend, she had a very pleasing campaign last season. She won over seven furlongs as a four-year-old here and handled the track well. The straight mile will suit her better. An added incentive is that 2022 Champion Apprentice Benoit De La Sayette has been booked for the ride. He rode the Lincoln winner in 2021 when he was a seven-pound claimer and was also on board last year’s winner. He knows what it takes to win the race and, hopefully, can produce the mare for a telling run. Saturday racing tip 1: 3.35 Doncaster – Farhh To Shy each-way (6 places) @ 33/1 with William Hill

1.20pm Doncaster tip The turf flat season’s opening race sees seven runners go to post in the William Hill Doncaster Stakes, a Listed race over the one-mile straight course. Knight and Charyn dominate the market on , and the latter is the most interesting from a betting point of view. He campaigned in the best of company last season, including in five Group 1 races, which took in the UK and Irish 2,000 Guineas, and the Sussex Stakes, where he ran particularly well. He finished the season with a good third in the valuable Celebration Mile and would have finished a good deal closer but for a tardy start and becoming a touch unbalanced a couple of furlongs out after taking a bump. Knight was second in the race, his best performance of the season. He seems sure to play a big part again here, but Charyn looks the sort who will prove better as a four-year-old. The 11/4 available with looks more than fair, and he is worth an interest. Saturday racing tip 2: 1.20 Doncaster – Charyn @ 11/4 with BetMGM

2.40pm Newbury tip The other races at Doncaster make little appeal regarding betting, so we switch to Newbury for our third selection of the day. Heltenham looks like the standout bet of the meeting and can win the BetVictor Handicap Chase at 2.40 for the second year running. Dan Skelton, who had a very successful Cheltenham Festival with four winners, has Heltenham in the best form of his life, and he could improve yet further. His latest success came over this course and distance three weeks ago when he won the Greatwood Gold Cup in tremendous style. He travelled strongly throughout and, after leading a couple of fences from home, never looked likely to be beaten. He is at home at this track and can go in again with a clear round. is alone in pricing Heltenham at 2/1 to follow up, and that price is unlikely to last. Saturday racing tip 3: 2.40 Newbury – Heltenham @ 2/1 with William Hill

How to get free bets for ITV racing