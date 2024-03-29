Haydock and Musselburgh tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds and free bets

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

2:40 Haydock tip Astronomic View has been consistently running well this season and he got his rewards for that last time out at Warwick, scoring in a 3m2f handicap hurdle. Sue Gardner’s runner stepped up to the distance for the first time in his career and his stamina held up well. He was able to come home at a canter, scoring by 21 lengths. The handicapper has put the gelding up 8lb for his latest win, but there may be more improvement to come from this horse at distances beyond 3m. The ground at Haydock on Saturday is expected to be testing, and that will suit the seven-year-old. Shoeshine Boy comes into this race bidding to complete a hat-trick, but the handicapper may just have gotten hold of him now, while Goshhowposh needs to bounce back from being pulled-up on at Exeter on his latest start. It looks like a great opportunity for Astronomic View to win a valuable prize. ITV racing tip 1: Astronomic View – 1pt @ 11/2 with William Hill

3:00 Musselburgh tip Last year’s Scottish Sprint Cup winner Silky Wilkie returns to Musselburgh bidding to defend his crown in the 5f heritage handicap and is well fancied on . He won this race off a mark of 99 in 2023 and he goes into this year’s contest 2lb lower, with a rating of 97. Karl Burke’s runner will also be helped this time by rider Sam Feilden claiming 7lb off his back. It means he is effectively 9lb better off than he was when he was triumphant 12 months ago, finishing ahead of Vintage Clarets, who is his chief challenger again. The five-year-old has had three runs on the all-weather this year. He is a much better horse on turf, so we could see him produce his best again over this winning C&D. ITV racing tip 2: Silky Wilkie – 1pt @ 3/1 with BetGoodwin

3.15 Haydock tip Veterans’ races are loved by racing fans as they enjoy seeing some of the old stars of the sport. This Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase has a first prize of over £50,000 for the winner, which means there is a strong field involved. Riders Onthe Storm made a return to action at Doncaster earlier this month in his first outing since having a wind-op. He ran well in defeat, finishing second in that extended 2m contest. Connections opted against running their horse at the Cheltenham Festival, and they should reap the rewards for that patience during spring. At his peak, the Grade One winner was rated as high as 162 in the official ratings. His best performance to date came in the Ascot Chase when he blew the field away by 14 lengths. He is back over 2m4f now. That run at Doncaster should have sharpened him up for this assignment. Richard Hobson’s runner looks like the one to beat. Saturday's racing tip 3: – Riders Onthe Storm – 1pt @ 5/1 with William Hill

3.35 Musselburgh tip The feature race at Musselburgh on Saturday is the Queen’s Cup, a heritage handicap over the distance of 1m6f. This year’s renewal has an open feel to it, with Chillingham the favourite with most bookmakers on . Since scoring off a mark of 90 at Thirsk last April, Chillingham has been unable to add to his tally in five attempts at this level. He had to settle for second place last time out at Wolverhampton (1m6f) and he has gone up 1lb for that effort. The one who represents the best value in this race, and looks to be a great each-way bet, is Struth. He is a horse who runs well fresh, as he has been successful on both of his opening starts to a season. Charlie Johnston’s runner was a regular in valuable handicap races in 2023. He was second in the Shergar Cup Classic at Ascot, going down by only a head, while last time out, he was runner-up in the November Handicap at Newcastle. Johnston opted to geld his horse during the winter and that may allow him to take another step forward in his career as a four-year-old. This mark of 96 remains workable, and he will enjoy the soft ground at Musselburgh. Saturday's racing tip 4: Struth – 1pt e/w @ 9/1 with bet365

