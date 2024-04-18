Scottish Grand National betting tips: ITV racing best bets, Ayr odds and free bets

Saturday's Ayr tips

The Trainers' Championship is a nail-biting battle as the National Hunt season winds down to its conclusion over the next couple of weekends. Dan Skelton, Paul Nicholls, and Willie Mullins are locked in fierce competition, each vying for the top spot in terms of prize money won.

All three trainers are strong contenders in Saturday's two most lucrative races at Ayr: The Scottish Grand National at 3.35 (£112,000 to the winner) and the Scottish Champion Hurdle (£56,000) at 2.25, both live on ITV1.

Mullins is fielding two of the market leaders on for the National, Macdermott and Mr Incredible, among his representatives.

Dan Skelton will have high hopes for Sail Away, while Nicholls has a strong hand with Stay Away Fay. As capable as all four are, they are all beatable, and from a betting point of view, it may pay to side with the relatively unexposed Mr Vango and the ever-consistent My Silver Lining.

Scottish Grand National tips

Mr Vango, who can be backed at 16/1 on , was a decent hurdler but has shown marked improvement since switching to the chasing game. He has run with great credit in three races this season.

His best effort came in the Devon National at Exeter towards the end of February, where he galloped the opposition into the ground as he strolled home 60 lengths clear.

Last month, he took a big step up in class when contesting the Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham Festival. Although well beaten in the end, he went well for a long way and was far from disgraced in finishing third.

He looks very well handicapped for the Scottish National and should have no trouble seeing out the four-mile trip under such a handy weight. A natural front-runner, jockey Ben Jones, who was aboard at Exeter, will send him on early, and he may not prove to be the easiest to get to when the chips are down in the closing stages.

Most offer the first five places for the Scottish Grand National each-way market, and given what Mr Vango has already achieved, he should not be pushed to make the top five.