Betting > Rugby

Super League 2024 season preview: Rugby betting tips, odds and free bets

Our rugby league expert previews the 2024 Super League season and provides his outright selections for the campaign
Last Updated: 13th of February 2024
Billy Newton
·
Rugby Writer
Super League betting tips:

The 2024 Super League season kicks off on Thursday evening, with 12 teams set to battle it out for two coveted spots at Old Trafford in this year's Grand Final on October 12.

All eyes are on the defending champions, Wigan Warriors, who carry the weight of their impressive 2023 League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final victories.

Betting sites have reacted to the Cherry and Whites' success by making them the favourites for both trophies again in 2024.

Wigan looking to repeat double success

In 2023, three sides finished the regular season tied on points, but the power scoring of Wigan saw them reign supreme thanks to a superior points difference.

Under the stewardship of Matty Peet, the Warriors were imperious in a commanding win over Hull KR in the playoff semi-final, before triumphing over Catalans Dragons 10-2 in the Grand Final.

Bolstered by shrewd off-season acquisitions such as Luke Thompson, Adam Keighran, Sam Walters and Kruise Leeming, Wigan enter the new season with high expectations, which is backed up by the odds on rugby betting sites.

Having ended the previous campaign with an impressive streak of 11 consecutive league victories, Wigan will be looking to pick up where they left off when they face Castleford Tigers this Saturday in their opening fixture.

While local rivals St Helens pose the biggest threat to Wigan's quest for consecutive Grand Final victories, the additions to Wigan's forward line-up make it challenging to envision anything other than a repeat of last season's success for the Warriors.

Tip 1: Wigan Warriors To Win The Grand Final – 9/4 with Betfred

Welsby may go one better this season

For the second successive season, Jack Welsby found himself among the three candidates nominated for the 2023 Man of Steel award.

Despite narrowly missing out to Wigan's Bevan French, Welsby's stellar performances earned him a spot on the Super League Dream Team for the third consecutive year.

Throughout the season, the 22-year-old demonstrated his playmaking ability, tallying an impressive 27 try assists alongside 12 tries of his own, marking a highly successful campaign from a personal standpoint.

As the joint-favourite on betting apps for the accolade this season, it appears only a matter of time before the talented Englishman secures the coveted award.

In recent years, we've witnessed full-backs like Sam Tomkins and Zak Hardaker claim the Man of Steel title, emphasising the potential for players in this position to be recognised.

Despite rumours linking Welsby with a move to the NRL off the back of some star-studded performances, he has reaffirmed his commitment to St Helens until 2027.

Should Welsby build on last season, there's every possibility he could emulate the success of former Saints full-back Ben Barba, who claimed the prestigious Man of Steel award in 2018.

Tip: Jack Welsby To Win Man Of Steel – 10/1 with bet365

Dragons breathe life into Super League

Catalans Dragons sent shockwaves through the rugby league world when they won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and it was the start of a meteoric rise within the game.

The Dragons, who were only founded in 2000, boast two Grand Final appearances and a League Leaders' Shield triumph since 2021, with further success seemingly on the horizon.

This makes the 12/1 offered by gambling sites for them to win a second League Leaders in just four years an enticing prospect.

Under the watchful eye of former England coach Steve McNamara, Catalans have become one of the toughest sides to beat in the competition.

In 2021, despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, Catalans held a four-point lead with only four games remaining, rightfully earning the title on a points-per-game basis.

Catalans were one of the three sides locked in top spot at the end of the 2023 season, and were just one point away from winning a second shield in just three years.

If they continue their dominant home form and pick up one or two more crucial victories on the road, the Dragons have the capability to defy expectations and make a mockery of the pre-season markets.

Tip: Catalans Dragons To Win League Leaders' Shield – 12/1 with bet365

Get free bets on the Super League

If you're thinking about placing a bet on the Super League this week you might want to check out what free bets are available. 

Many new betting sites have welcome offers that are valid on rugby league and we particularly like what Mr Mega have to offer.

Billy Newton for independent.co.uk
Billy Newton

Billy Newton is a sports betting writer. He is a former match reporter and has freelanced for several publications primarily covering football, rugby league, darts and boxing.

