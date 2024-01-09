Wednesday's Masters predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds & free bets

Wednesday’s Masters Snooker predictions
- Over 9.5 frames in Mark Allen vs John Higgins – 21/20 at Betway
- Mark Selby -2.5 vs Robert Milkins – 10/11 at Betfred
- The double pays around 11/4 with Betway
Picking a winner on betting sites from Wednesday’s line-up at the Masters Snooker may be just as tricky as Tuesday’s games.
We’ve already seen there are no guarantees at the Masters this year and more against-the-odds upsets may be around the corner.
Mark Williams and Luca Brecel lost to lower seeds earlier in the week and Mark Allen will be wary of 10th seed John Higgins when they clash in Wednesday’s afternoon game.
An even less predictable encounter is scheduled for 7pm when Mark Selby takes on Robert Milkins, who has beaten the Jester from Leicester in each of their last two meetings.
What's evident from the 2024 Masters so far is that you cannot rely on seeding or the odds on betting apps to predict winners. Recent form is a far better gauge.
UK bookmakers have adjusted their odds to account for in-form players and it may be wise to avoid the match odds markets if searching for some value.
Indeed, Selby’s odds suggest he will stroll past Milkins and into the second round. His form somewhat backs up this argument, but not to the extent that he is a 2/7 favourite.
With that in mind, here are two snooker betting tips for Wednesday’s Masters games that dig a little deeper into the stats. Combined, a Wednesday double pays around 11/4 at Betway.
Mark Allen vs John Higgins predictions
(1pm, BBC Two and Eurosport 1)
Allen enjoyed a surge of good form at the back end of last year, winning the Snooker Shoot-Out and Champion of Champions – the latter of which included a 6-2 victory over Higgins en route to the final.
However, Allen has also crashed out of the UK Championship and Scottish Open in the first rounds. His form is erratic.
Higgins, meanwhile, has reached four semi-finals this season, including the Scottish Open where he suffered a surprise defeat to Noppon Saengkham. However, he hasn’t played since the Macau Masters before Christmas.
What's notable about the results of both players is that their games have generally been tight in recent months. They’re both susceptible to errors that let opponents back into frames – hardly ideal for bettors who crave predictability.
Therefore, it may be worth looking towards the frames market. It’s 21/20 with Betway that best-of-11 contest goes over 9.5 frames and we’re happy to take that on for our first Masters prediction.
Masters Snooker Tip 1: Over 9.5 frames in Mark Allen vs John Higgins – 21/20 at Betway
Mark Selby vs Robert Milkins predictions
(7pm, BBC Red Button and Eurosport 1)
Milkins endured a miserable time at the Championship League at the start of the month, losing five of his six matches. He’s also struggled to advance in tournaments in recent months, with a Shanghai Masters quarter-final appearance his best result of 2023.
Milkins is the underdog against Selby, but the Jester from Leicester’s odds are too short to make him worthy of consideration as a match bet. After all, Milkins has beaten Selby in their last two meetings and has a decent record overall against him.
Selby may have reached the final of his Championship League group this month and won December’s Macau Masters, but he also suffered a shock loss to Matthew Selt in the Scottish Open.
But on his day, Selby remains almost unbeatable and it’s tough to back Milkins with much confidence, even factoring in his decent head-to-head record.
Selby should win here but snooker betting fans will need to push the handicap markets a little to squeeze better odds from new bookmakers. Backing Selby with a -3.5 handicap at Betfred produces odds of 7/4 and allows for Milkins to win two frames.
Milkins could well do just that, so to cover the risk, we’re backing Selby -2.5 at 10/11. Selby should still win comfortably but it allows for a bit of wiggle room should Milkins put up a fight.
Masters Snooker Tip 2: Selby -2.5 – 10/11 with Betfred
Free bets on the Masters
There’s an opportunity for punters to enjoy a free bet on the Masters Snooker via a welcome bonus when signing up for a new betting site.
For example, as part of the Betfred sign up offer, new users can get £30 in free bets to wager on snooker and a £10 slot bonus to use at Betfred’s UK online casino.
To claim the bonus, customers will need to open an account with Betfred and deposit a minimum of £10 via debit card. They will then need to wager a minimum of £10 on a selection at evens (2.0) or greater on any sport, including snooker to unlock the free bets.
If you are following our snooker betting tips as part of the Betfred offer, remember to gamble responsibly and always check the terms and conditions when signing up for new betting sites.
Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.