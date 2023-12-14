World Darts Championship Day 1 predictions: Darts betting tips, 6/1 treble and free bets

PDC World Championship Day 1 betting tips Stowe Buntz to beat Kevin Doets – 13/10 at BetMGM

Cameron Menzies -1.5 vs Rusty-Jake Rodriguez – 11/10 at BetUK

Simon Whitlock to beat Paolo Nebrida 3-0 – 4/7 at Betfred

The treble pays 6/1 at Unibet The first of 95 matches gets underway on Day 1 of the 2024 World Darts Championship on Friday – and darts betting fans face a potentially tricky opening night. Kevin Doets takes on Stowe Buntz in the tournament's curtain-raiser at 7.15pm live on Sky Sports in front of 10,000 fans at the Ally Pally. Also on the bill is Cameron Menzies vs the magnificently named Rusty-Jake Rodriguez, and darts icon Simon Whitlock. These three matches probably won’t linger in the minds of fans long after the final arrows are thrown on Friday. Yet they will set the tempo for three weeks of scintillating darts action. Bettors seeking to secure an opening-night profit will need to think hard. This first round of matches don’t feature any of the top seeds. So, you’re less likely to spot names you’re familiar with. There are no gimmes at the Worlds and can struggle to set accurate prices in the first round. They default to world rankings and can overlook both form and big-game potential. Taking all that into account, after studying the , we've come up with a tip for each of Friday's game, which can be put together to create a treble that pays 6/1 with .

PDC World Championship day 1 matches and odds December 15th | 7:15pm Win Over/Under Spread Buntz, Stowe BUN -- -- -- Doets, Kevin DOE -- -- -- December 15th | 8:15pm Win Over/Under Spread Rodriguez, Rusty-Jake RODR -- -- -- Menzies, Cameron MEN -- -- -- December 15th | 9:15pm Win Over/Under Spread Nebrida, Paolo NEB -- -- -- Whitlock, Simon WHI -- -- --

Buntz has the beating of Doets (7.15pm) The 2024 World Darts Championship could begin with a shock with America’s Buntz perfectly placed to defeat World No.66 Doets. He defeated both Peter Wright and Stephen Bunting at November’s Grand Slam of Darts, and made it to the quarters after crushing Andrew Gilding. Buntz isn’t fazed by the noise behind him when playing, and recently told the PDC: “I’m playing well, and when I’m being given an opportunity, I am able to capitalise on it.”

Doets reached the Players Championship Finals this autumn but has struggled for form on the big stage. He’s posted back-to-back wins just once since a run to the Players Championship 22 quarter-finals in September. Buntz is the outsider at 13/10 with BetMGM but his recent form suggests he could be the one facing a quick turnaround with the winner of this match facing defending champion Michael Smith in round two later in the evening. PDC World Championship Tip 1: Buntz to win - 13/10 with BetMGM

Menzies may hammer Rusty (8.15pm) We're looking at the handicap market on in the second match of the night, where Menzies should glide past Rodriguez. Menzies has a 3-1 win over the Austrian on his record and, while Rodriguez got the better of him the last time they met, Menzies has experience and form to lean on here. The Scot might be a little short in the match markets but is 11/10 with BetUK to cover the -1.5 handicap he's been given. Menzies got a big win over Mensur Suljovic at the Players Championship 30. He thrives on the oche when there’s a big crowd behind him and, at 34, should have the edge over the less experienced Rodriguez. PDC World Championship Tip 2: Menzies -1.5 – 11/10 at BetUK

No worries for Whitlock (9.15pm) At 54, Australia’s Whitlock is not the darts powerhouse he once was. But the 2010 World Championship finalist should still be good enough to ease through the first round when he takes on Asian Tour regular Nebrida. Whitlock has struggled for form in the Players Championship of late but knows his way round the Ally Pally oche. He may not get much further than the second round in London but Nebrida could be no match for him. Whitlock is a best-priced 1/11 with bookmakers for a straight win but is 4/7 with Betfred to shut out his opponent and secure a 3-0 victory. For our final PDC World Championship Day 1 prediction, we're backing The Wizard to cast his spell on Nebrida and go through without dropping a set. PDC World Championship Tip 3: Whitlock to beat Nebrida 3-0 – 4/7 at Betfred

