Arsenal vs West Ham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Arsenal vs West Ham predictions
- Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals – 5/6 BetVictor
- Bukayo Saka to score any time – 17/10 BetMGM
- Edson Alvarez to be shown a card – 7/4 BetUK
Arsenal can return to the Premier League summit by beating West Ham in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening (8.15pm, Prime Video).
Liverpool leapfrogged the Gunners courtesy of their win over Burnley on Boxing Day, but Mikel Arteta’s men can respond in the title race with a victory against the Hammers.
Arsenal earned a 1-1 draw at Anfield last time out against the Merseysiders, but will now be out to clinch their eighth home win of the season when David Moyes’ side visit the Emirates.
West Ham will be fresh after beating Manchester United 2-0 at the London Stadium last weekend.
The Hammers responded from their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in the EFL Cup with a comfortable win over the Red Devils to move into sixth place in the standings.
However, they have had troubles on their travels, conceding 10 goals in their last two away games, having previously suffered a 5-0 battering against Fulham in the Premier League.
As a result, Arsenal are odds-on favourites at 1/3 with football betting sites to win the game. You can find a price of 9/1 for the Hammers to secure their first away victory since 2015 over the Gunners.
Here are our betting predictions for the contest using the best Premier League odds.
Arsenal to continue imperious record
The Gunners have an incredibly strong record against West Ham at home, winning 12 out of their last 13 matches. Arteta’s men have turned the Emirates into a fortress and are unbeaten in 12 games all competitions in term.
Arsenal have upped the ante on home soil since October, reeling off a five-game winning streak in the Premier League, including their 2-0 triumph over Brighton last time out in north London.
Even though Arsenal have not had a prolific goalscorer, they continue to be effective in the final third. Gabriel Magalhaes was on the spot to head them in front against Liverpool before Mohamed Salah responded.
Arsenal have shared the goals around the side, which makes them difficult to defend against.
West Ham will have a tough time containing the Gunners in the final third, especially with their recent defensive woes away from the London Stadium.
The Hammers have played progressive football and have been an entertaining watch this season.
But they’ve not kept a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League since April, and their record against Arsenal is not encouraging for their prospects at gaining a positive result.
We’re backing Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 5/6 with BetVictor.
Saka to reignite scoring form?
Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s joint-leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season with five strikes to his name.
It’s a telling statistic as Saka has only found the net once in his last 10 league games, scoring in the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Wolves.
The 22-year-old has still been influential in the final third with seven assists, but even those have been few and far between in recent games, providing just one goal in his last four.
Arsenal have not suffered despite Saka’s lack of production, although Arteta will want to see one of his most important players back to his best sooner rather than later.
Saka is not shying away from the ball. He has mustered 10 attempts at goal in his last four, three of which have tested the opposition keeper. The England international may just need a touch of luck on his side.
He scored the opener in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Ham last season, and we’re backing him to get back on the goal trail against the Hammers at odds of 17/10 with BetMGM.
Look out for an Alvarez card
Edson Alvarez has been a great signing for the Hammers, filling the void of a player that he will face on Thursday night, Declan Rice.
Alvarez has hit the ground running in the Premier League, shielding West Ham's back four and patrolling the middle of the park with menace.
The Mexico international has at times been a tad overzealous in his bid to win the ball, earning a team-high seven yellow cards. But, he has avoided bookings in his last two games, albeit those matches were at home.
Four of his seven cautions have come on the road, so he could be a candidate for a yellow card at the Emirates.
Referee Michael Oliver has been assigned the fixture and has brandished 50 yellow cards in 12 Premier League games this season.
Arsenal will be pleased to see Oliver as they’ve won all three games he has officiated the Gunners in the campaign.
Alvarez and West Ham perhaps not, and we’re backing the Hammers midfielder to draw the official’s ire with a booking at odds of 7/4 with BetUK.
